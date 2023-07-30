Jamie Cripps during West Coast's game against North Melbourne in R20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FINAL game of round 20 sees West Coast (1-17) and North Melbourne (2-16) meet at Optus Stadium, with one of the two strugglers set to record a rare win.

Both the Eagles and Kangaroos have lost their past 16 games, and neither will get a better opportunity to finally put another win on the board.

EAGLES v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



North Melbourne has named mid-season rookie draftee Robert Hansen jnr to make his debut and has welcomed back co-captain Jy Simpkin and tough utility Kayne Turner. Daniel Howe, Cooper Harvey, Liam Shiels and Jack Ziebell are all out of the 22.

The Eagles have lost injured skipper Luke Shuey (hamstring) again as well as the suspended Sam Petrevski-Seton, with Luke Edwards coming into the side.

West Coast v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Elliott Yeo

North Melbourne: Jack Ziebell

Learn More 02:48

Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Matthew Coulthard

Melbourne: Joel Smith

Hawthorn v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWKS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: James Blanck

St Kilda: Jade Gresham