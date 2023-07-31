GREATER Western Sydney captain Toby Greene has moved into the top five in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award after picking up a perfect 10 votes in his side's win over the Western Bulldogs.
With four of the top five players at the start of the round not polling votes (Melbourne's Christian Petracca was the exception with two votes), Greene has moved to fifth spot and is just three votes off third.
Collingwood's Nick Daicos continues to lead the way, although Petracca has closed the gap behind him to 13 votes.
Greene was one of three club captains to get a perfect 10 votes in round 20, alongside Fremantle's Alex Pearce, Gold Coast's Touk Miller and Melbourne's Max Gawn.
Adelaide's Taylor Walker and St Kilda's Brad Crouch also picked up 10 votes.
Carlton's Charlie Curnow picked up nine votes for his six-goal game against Collingwood on Friday night.
Collingwood v Carlton
9 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
7 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
5 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
4 Jack Martin (CARL)
3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
Geelong v Fremantle
10 Alex Pearce (FRE)
7 Luke Jackson (FRE)
7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
2 Caleb Serong (FRE)
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney
10 Toby Greene (GWS)
7 Sam Taylor (GWS)
5 Bailey Dale (WB)
4 Adam Treloar (WB)
2 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
1 Josh Kelly (GWS)
1 Tom Liberatore (WB)
Gold Coast v Brisbane
10 Touk Miller (GCFC)
7 Ben King (GCFC)
6 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
3 Josh Dunkley (BL)
2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
1 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
1 Wil Powell (GCFC)
Essendon v Sydney
9 Errol Gulden (SYD)
7 Kyle Langford (ESS)
5 Zach Merrett (ESS)
3 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
3 Joel Amartey (SYD)
3 Dyson Heppell (ESS)
Adelaide v Port Adelaide
10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
7 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
5 Wayne Milera (ADEL)
1 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
1 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)
Hawthorn v St Kilda
10 Brad Crouch (STK)
7 Luke Breust (HAW)
4 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
3 Mason Wood (STK)
2 Jack Steele (STK)
2 Dan Butler (STK)
1 Cooper Sharman (STK)
1 Will Day (HAW)
Richmond v Melbourne
10 Max Gawn (MELB)
8 Harrison Petty (MELB)
6 Jack Viney (MELB)
4 Dustin Martin (RICH)
2 Christian Petracca (MELB)
West Coast v North Melbourne
9 Tim Kelly (WCE)
7 Shannon Hurn (WCE)
6 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
4 Paul Curtis (NMFC)
4 Bailey J Williams (WCE)
LEADERBOARD
99 Nick Daicos COLL
86 Christian Petracca MELB
77 Zak Butters PORT
76 Marcus Bontempelli WB
74 Toby Greene GWS
73 Lachie Neale BL
72 Connor Rozee PORT
71 Noah Anderson GCFC
70 Zach Merrett ESS
68 Jordan Dawson ADEL
63 Caleb Serong FRE
63 Tim Taranto RICH
59 Errol Gulden SYD
58 Jack Sinclair STK
52 Charlie Curnow CARL
52 Tom Stewart GEEL
50 Jordan De Goey COLL
50 Dan Houston PORT
50 Tom Liberatore WB
50 Jai Newcombe HAW