Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Will Gould, Aaron Cadman, Harley Reid. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Werribee v Collingwood at Avalon Airport Oval, Sunday August 6, 12pm AEST

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Essendon at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday August 5, 11.35am AEST

Most eyes at Fankhauser Reserve on Saturday were on Harley Reid as the likely No.1 draft prospect lined up for Essendon's reserves against Southport.

The gun youngster finished with a team-high six clearances along with 23 disposals, seven marks and four tackles, also taking a nice hanger to round out a very impressive afternoon.

HARLEY REID WITH A HUGE LAUNCH 🚀



Catch all the Smithy's VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/bELdGvvlfE — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 5, 2023

Tex Wanganeen was on fire for the Bombers but not enough to get a win, kicking four goals from 15 disposals in the eight-point loss, with Patrick Voss helping out with three goals of his own from eight marks and 14 disposals.

Kaine Baldwin was busy with a team-high 27 touches and 12 marks, Rhett Montgomerie matching his teammate's dozen grabs along with 18 disposals and a goal, and Will Setterfield finishing with 20 disposals.

Anthony Munkara kicked two goals from limited opportunities, while Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti managed just two behinds from 11 disposals and a single tackle.

Other Bombers in action included Alastair Lord (16 disposals), Lewis Hayes (13, eight marks) and Cian McBride (eight disposals).

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 5, 2.10pm AWST

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Blacktown ISP, Saturday August 5, 1.35pm AEST

No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman got among the action with three goals on Saturday, but it did little to stop the Giants going down by 78 points to the Swans.

Josh Fahey was the biggest ball-winner for GWS with 26 disposals and a goal, getting plenty of support from Jacob Wehr and Cameron Fleeton who finished with 22 touches each.

Josh Fahey can't be taken down 😤



Catch all the Smithy's VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/MUq6me5CA9 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 5, 2023

Nicholas Madden was busy with 25 hitouts and 17 disposals, with fellow ruckman Matt Flynn kicking two goals from his 14 touches and five clearances.

Conor Stone also slotted two goals .

Jason Gilbee (19 disposals, seven marks), James Peatling (13 disposals, five tackles), Toby McMullin (17 disposals) and Harry Rowston (17) all got involved, while Wade Derkson (seven) was quiet.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v North Melbourne at ETU Stadium, Saturday August 5, 1.05pm AEST

Former Hawk Daniel Howe kicked a minor bag of four goals in a big outing on Saturday that also included 24 disposals, seven tackles and five clearances, but it was a long way short of stopping North Melbourne going down by 66 points to Footscray.

Hugh Greenwood did his best work in close with team-highs in tackles (12) and clearances (10) to go with 23 disposals, teammate Kallan Dawson laying a terrific goal-saving tackle of his own along with 11 marks and 18 touches.

CRUNCHING goal saving tackle by Kallan Dawson 💪



Catch all the Smithy's VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/AG5Z0kWyaE — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 5, 2023

With the ball in the Roos' back half more than they would have liked the defenders were kept busy, Aiden Bonar and Miller Bergman finishing with 18 disposals each, and Lachie Young picking up 23 on the wing.

Ruckman Jacob Edwards had 10 hitouts and nine disposals.

Other North players in action included Phoenix Spicer (14 touches), Blake Drury (11), Flynn Perez (13) and Tom Powell (11).

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Richmond at DSV Stadium, Saturday August 5, 2.05pm AEST

Several Richmond youngsters put in solid performances but it wasn't enough as the Tigers fell to Williamstown by 22 points to remain just outside the finals places.

Tyler Sonsie put his hand up to add to his three AFL games this season by being the leading ball-winner for his side with 31 disposals and eight marks, while Thomson Dow gathered 23 touches and Tom Brown had 18.

Tall forward Samson Ryan kicked two goals - including the first of the game - and had 18 hitouts, while pre-season signing Kaelan Bradtke also added two majors.

Mid-season rookie pick-up James Trezise had 17 disposals, with Hugo Ralphsmith kicking a goal from 15 touches and seven marks.

Ben Miller, who was dropped from the senior side this week, had a goal from only three disposals and first-year midfielder Steely Green had six touches and a major.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Northern Bullants at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday August 6, 2.05pm AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Blacktown ISP, Saturday August 5, 1.35pm AEST

Mid-season draftee Jack Buller kicked another four-goal haul for Sydney in the Swans' 78-point thrashing of rival Greater Western Sydney.

The 22-year-old key forward made his one appearance at AFL level in round 14 but failed to impress, however, he continues to turn heads at the lower level and will only be better after a proper pre-season.

Buller wasn't the only Swan among the goals on Saturday with Jacob Konstanty and Will Gould (20 disposals, 10 marks) also slotting four each.

Rookie Hugo Hall-Kahan kicked three majors from 17 disposals and seven marks.

Hugo Hall-Kahan goes himself and kicks a ripper ✅



Catch all the Smithy's VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/u6Li1VDsro — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 5, 2023

Matt Roberts was big for the Swans with 34 disposals, six tackles and six clearances, Corey Warner also impressed with 32 touches, seven marks and seven clearances, and Sydney's second 2023 mid-season draftee Harrison Arnold finished with 24 touches.

Jaiden Magor (26 disposals), Peter Ladhams (14), Caleb Mitchell (11) and Lachlan McAndrew (13, 26 hitouts) kicked one goal each, while Lachlan Rankin was busy with 20 touches.

Other Swans in action included Cameron Owen (nine disposals) and William Edwards (10).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v West Coast at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 5, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v North Melbourne at ETU Stadium, Saturday August 5, 1.05pm AEST

Toby McLean was one of many Bulldogs in good form in Saturday's big 66-point win against North Melbourne, racking up 30 disposals, six clearances and a goal.

Buku Khamis (11 disposals, five tackles), Robbie MCComb (14, five) and Cody Raak (16, nine marks) kicked two goals apiece, with Mitch Clarke (17 disposals) and Mitch Hannan (seven) each slotting one.

Ruckman Jordon Sweet was big in more ways than one, dominating the ruck with 42 hitouts and six clearances and also finding time to kick a goal, as did Oskar Baker to go with 21 disposals and seven marks.

Young key defender Jedd Busslinger was strong with 14 touches and seven marks, Lachie McNeil had 16 disposals and Luke Cleary finished with 10.