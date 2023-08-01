Max Lynch is helped off the field during the round 10 clash between Hawthorn and Brisbane at University of Tasmania Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN ruckman Max Lynch has been forced into premature retirement after he was recommended to cease playing contact sport due to repeated concussions.

Still just 24, Lynch was added to Hawthorn's long-term injury list in May after suffering another concussion in a game against Adelaide.

It was understood to be the ninth concussion of his career, following two in his debut season.

Given his history, the AFL's Independent Medical Concussion Panel has recommended Lynch no longer play contact sport, so he has retired after just 11 AFL games.

"This definitely isn't how I wanted my career to come to an end, but I accept the decision and know it is the right one for my future," Lynch said.

"I want to thank the club for its support throughout the entire process, to have all of my teammates and coaches behind me has helped me immensely through this challenging period of my life."

Originally drafted by Collingwood in the 2017 rookie draft, Lynch played three senior games for the Magpies before moving to the Hawks at the end of 2021.

He suffered a concussion in his Hawthorn debut in round one last season and didn't play again until round six. He then suffered another concussion when he copped a blow to the head in the dying minutes of the round 10 win over Brisbane.

His final two AFL games came in round 23 last year and the round six game against the Crows this season.

He has taken on an assistant coach role for the club's AFLW team in recent months.

"Since entering the long-term injury list, Max has worked closely with our medical team to return to full cognitive baseline following his most recent concussion. This decision is to reduce any risk of future injuries that could change this situation," Hawthorn's footy boss Rob McCartney said.

"What I have been most impressed by is the resilience he has shown with the challenges that have been put in front of him.

"He is a much-loved member of the Hawthorn family, a great teammate and even better person.

"We will continue to support Max in any way we can as he embarks on the next phase of his life and career off the field."