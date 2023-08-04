The Western Bulldogs have shored up a spot in the top eight with a resounding 55-point win over Richmond, while the Tigers' finals hopes have taken a hit

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

A FIRST-quarter blitz has guided the Western Bulldogs to a crucial 55-point thumping of Richmond, enhancing their finals hopes and landing a potentially fatal blow to the Tigers' chances of featuring in September.

The Bulldogs slammed home nine goals to two in the opening term to grab a 44-point lead at the first change and never looked back, winning 19.12 (126) to 10.11(71) at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

Having given up a 36-point lead against Greater Western Sydney last week, the Dogs could have fallen to as low as 12th spot by the end of the round if they suffered another loss here. As it is, they will enter the weekend in fifth spot and with their season well and truly alive.

Skipper Marcus Bontempelli was again supreme for the Bulldogs, while the return of Liam Jones to an injury-hit defensive unit proved telling.

In was a dirty night all round for Richmond; already without Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin (both managed) and with co-captain Dylan Grimes a late out, the Tigers also lost Jacob Hopper (concussion) in the second quarter while Daniel Rioli played through the game but appeared to be hampered by an ankle problem.

Led by four first-quarter goals to Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, the Bulldogs did as they pleased early and finished the opening term +39 in disposals, +13 in inside 50s and +12 in tackles to record their ninth-highest first-quarter score in club history.

That the match started with the smallest man in the competition, Caleb Daniel, taking a contested mark in the forward 50 and kicking truly summed up the quarter.

Richmond's pressure lifted after the first break but the damage had been well and truly done and they were unable to make serious inroads into the deficit.

Having dominated in midfield in the first half, Bontempelli was sent forward in the third term and added three goals as the lead stretched to 53 points by the final change.

The skipper finished with 32 possessions and nine tackles while his partner in crime Tom Liberatore continued his brilliant season, picking up 31 disposals and a game-high 12 tackles.

Tall trio Ugle-Hagan, Aaron Naughton and Rory Lobb combined for 10 goals up forward, while Jones had eight intercept marks in the opening half alone in a welcome return from injury.

Tiger gets unwelcome attention

A supporter is set to come under scrutiny for reaching over the fence and touching Tiger Marlion Pickett during the third quarter, leading the Richmond player to react and slap the fan's drink away. Having tried to spoil a mark in the forward pocket, Pickett's momentum carried him over the boundary line and he ended up close to the fence. The fan, sitting in the front row, struck Pickett three times on the shoulder and appeared to say something to the player, who turned and walked towards him before slapping his drink away.

If Bont doesn't get you, Libba will

Just as they have for large chunks of the season, Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore seemed to do as they pleased in a stunning first quarter that ended with the Bulldogs holding a 44-point lead. The pair combined for 18 touches, six tackles, six inside 50s and five centre clearances in the opening term, all but ending the game as a contest inside half an hour. The Tigers indicated pre-game they were reluctant to send a man to the Bontempelli, despite his strong form in 2023. With Liberatore having arguably a career-best season himself, perhaps the threat of two dominant midfielders, not just one, makes an old-fashioned tag harder to justify.

A tale of two forward lines

As the Bulldogs' triple threat of talls fired in the opening half, the contrast with Richmond's forward line was stark. Still without the injured Tom Lynch, the Tigers sent Toby Nankervis forward for large chunks of the first half as Ivan Soldo stayed in the ruck, but the co-captain wasn't able to have much impact alongside Jack Riewoldt and youngster Jacob Bauer, with the tall trio well held. At the other end, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicked a goal with each of his first three kicks of the game and finished the match with five, while the Dogs' array of options was summed up by Rory Lobb and Aaron Naughton being the only two players to compete for a contested mark at one point in the second term.

02:12 Bont in Brownlow form with another stellar showing Marcus Bontempelli lights up Marvel Stadium with a typical best-on-ground performance that included three goals

WESTERN BULLDOGS 9.3 12.5 16.7 19.12 (126)

RICHMOND 2.1 5.5 7.8 10.11 (71)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Ugle-Hagan 5, Bontempelli 3, Naughton 3, Lobb 2, West 2, Daniel 2, Weightman, English

Richmond: Riewoldt 3, Ross 2, Cumberland, Bolton, Baker, Pickett, Bauer

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Liberatore, Ugle-Hagan, Jones, Treloar, Naughton

Richmond: Taranto, Prestia, Short

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Anthony Scott (concussion)

Richmond: Jacob Hopper (concussion), Daniel Rioli (ankle)

LATE CHANGES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Richmond: Dylan Grimes (neck) replaced in the selected side by Sam Banks

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Arthur Jones (replaced Anthony Scott in the third quarter)

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell (replaced Jacob Hopper in the second quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium