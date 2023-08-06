It looked ominous early, but Melbourne has overcome a rocky start to defeat North Melbourne by 32 points

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has bounced back after a first-quarter onslaught from North Melbourne to defeat the Kangaroos by 32 points on Sunday afternoon.

After a blistering opening goal from Kysaiah Pickett, the Roos kicked six in a row across the first and second quarters and an upset loomed, but the Demons steadied to finish 15.13 (103) to 10.11 (71) victors.

KANGAROOS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Three Dees - Pickett, Alex Neal-Bullen and Kade Chandler - kicked three goals each, while Eddie Ford kicked three during the Roos' early dominance.

The wins sees the Dees rise into second spot on the ladder, while the Roos are still searching for their third win of the year.

More to come