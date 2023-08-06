Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has bounced back after a first-quarter onslaught from North Melbourne to defeat the Kangaroos by 32 points on Sunday afternoon.

After a blistering opening goal from Kysaiah Pickett, the Roos kicked six in a row across the first and second quarters and an upset loomed, but the Demons steadied to finish 15.13 (103) to 10.11 (71) victors.

Three Dees - Pickett, Alex Neal-Bullen and Kade Chandler - kicked three goals each, while Eddie Ford kicked three during the Roos' early dominance.

The wins sees the Dees rise into second spot on the ladder, while the Roos are still searching for their third win of the year.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:48

    Pickett's ridiculous GOTY contender defies all logic

    Kysaiah Pickett produces an astounding opening major with this outrageous effort from the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Ford revs Roos up early with speedy double

    North Melbourne's Eddie Ford notches consecutive majors to add to his side's impressive start

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Eddie electrifies again with third goal best of the lot

    North Melbourne's super start continues as Eddie Ford lands this mesmerising snap to notch a first-quarter hat-trick

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Curtis can't believe luck after hopeful hack

    Paul Curtis gets on the scoreboard with a crafty toe-poke after a non-paid mark works in his favour

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Dancing Kysaiah dazzles crowd with epic moves and finish

    Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett electrifies the stadium once again with this stunning display of skill and poise

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Dees blow with swingman's hot patch soured by injury

    Harrison Petty takes a hanger and converts the goal before injuring his ankle in this tackle moments later

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Trac takes to the skies in powerful speccy

    Christian Petracca shows he can do it all with this stellar grab over the top of the pack

    AFL

 