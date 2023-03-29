About the SANFL

Established in 1877 as the South Australian Football Association, SANFL is the oldest State League competition in Australia, one week older than the Victorian Football Association. Renamed the South Australian Football League in 1907, the N was added in 1927 to reflect the national game of Australian Football.



The Hostplus SANFL League consist of 10 teams – Adelaide, Central District, Glenelg, North Adelaide, Norwood, Port Adelaide, South Adelaide, Sturt, West Adelaide and Woodville-West Torrens.The top 5 play off in a Finals Series, culminating in the Grand Final at Adelaide Oval, where two teams face off for the Thomas Seymour Hill Trophy.



As the governing body for Australian Rules Football in SA, SANFL also runs Women’s, Underage, Inclusive and Junior Leagues around the state.