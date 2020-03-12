Footy Festival

Brisbane Events

Exciting activities will be run with COVIDSafe practices across the city throughout Grand Final week in South Bank, Brisbane City Botanic Gardens, Riverstage and Queen Street Mall.

Riverstage

Saturday 24 October

4pm-10pm

Registrations are now open for the Riverstage 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final Live Site.

Get the best seat in the house to enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment, food and drinks before the opening bounce of the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final on the big screen. Go to ticketmaster.com.au to reserve your free tickets. Grab a picnic rug and bring the family along for a great night of family fun.

RESERVE YOUR FREE TICKET HERE

Riverstage transport and visitor information

Public transport

The closest public transport options to Riverstage are:

South Bank train station - 12 minute (850 metres) walk via the Goodwill Bridge

QUT ferry terminal - one-minute (280 metres) walk

South Bank bus station - 13 minute (one kilometre) walk via the Goodwill Bridge.

Use TransLink's Journey Planner to plan your trip by bus, train, ferry or foot. Note: the My TransLink app (available for Apple and Android devices) includes a journey planner. This is ideal for planning your route on-the-go.

CityCycle Stations 19 and 20 are beside Riverstage. Find out more about using CityCycle.

Access to the Riverstage from Southbank on foot is also available via the Goodwill Bridge.

Parking

No parking is available on-site. Disabled parking is available at the rear of the The Gardens Club, City Botanic Gardens, approximately 50 metres from Riverstage.

The on-street disability parking spaces map includes Disability Parking Permit on-street parking in the Brisbane Central Business District. Alternatively, you can view with map in Council's Google Maps account.

View the passenger loading zone locations map. This is an indicative guide of zone locations in and near Brisbane’s Central Business District.

For more information visit brisbane.qld.gov.au

Location: Riverstage, 59 Gardens Point Rd, Brisbane City QLD 4000

Brisbane City Botanic Gardens

Thursday 22 October, 9am-3pm

Friday 23 October, 9am-3pm

Saturday 24 October, 9am – 10pm

Get your hands on a footy at the Brisbane City Botanic Gardens with NAB AFL Auskick Clinics, food, big screen, Rebel pop-up shop, player appearances and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Registrations will open soon to secure your place in the NAB AFL Auskick Clinics featuring player appearances on Saturday 24th October.

City Botanic Gardens transport and visitor information

The City Botanic Gardens are only a 10 to 15-minute walk from the city centre and Central or Roma Street railway stations. If you're going to walk or cycle there, see the suggested walking and cycling routes.

You can walk into the gardens from:

the Parliament House entrance (George Street)

Alice Street, at the intersection of Edward Street, and at the Albert Street intersection

the Goodwill Bridge.

You can also catch a bus or ferry to the gardens. The free Loop bus stops on Alice Street and George Street. CityCat and City Ferry terminals are located at the bottom end of Edward Street and at the rear of Parliament House.

Disabled access is available at each gate, except the Parliament House entrance. Disabled car parking is available just inside the Edward Street gate and behind The Gardens Club (entry via Gardens Point Road).

Walking and cycling to the City Botanic Gardens

See bikeway maps for help to plan your route to the gardens. Suggested walking and cycling routes to the City Botanic Gardens are:

From the north

Walking: follow the off-road shared pathway along the river from the Story Bridge to the City Botanic Gardens.

Cyclists: use the off-road bikeway along the river at Newstead and on-road bike lanes along Harcourt Street. From the end of Harcourt Street, follow the off-road bikeway on the northern side of the river into the gardens.

From the east

Walking: use the off-road shared pathways along both sides of the river, crossing at either the Goodwill or Story Bridge

Cyclists: main route along Wynnum Road, which connects to the off-road pathway across the Story Bridge. From there use the off-road pathway along the river to the gardens.

From the south

Walking: make your way to the Goodwill Bridge and then cross to the gardens. Suggested routes along Logan Road and Vulture Street.

Cyclists: follow the South East Freeway bikeway to South Bank, then cross the Goodwill Bridge and follow to the gardens.

From the west

Walking: use the off-road shared pathway alongside Coronation Drive and the Brisbane River and follow to the gardens.

Cycling: use the Western Freeway/Centenary Highway bikeway to get onto Coronation Drive and then use the Bicentennial bikeway along the river to the gardens. Cyclists from The Gap and Ashgrove can use the Ithaca Creek bikeway or on-road bike lanes along LaTrobe Terrace, Given Terrace, Baroona Road and Park Road.

Scooter Hire

Brisbane City has both Lime Scooters and Neuron Mobility Scooters available for use around the city. To find and use a scooter for transport, download the app for either scooter type and follow the prompts.

For more information visit visitbrisbane.com.au

Brisbane City Botanic Gardens, Alice St & Albert Street, Brisbane City QLD

South Bank

Saturday 24 October

4pm-10pm

Enjoy Footy Festival activities from Streets Beach in South Bank with a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere, music and of course a big screen to celebrate the uniquely Brisbane 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Southbank transport and visitor information

Accessibility

Parking

South Bank’s underground car park (located on Little Stanley Street) has several disabled parking bays, which are conveniently located near the car park lifts at the northern and southern ends of level B1. Head here for more details on the underground car park, including prices

Wheelchair and stroller hire

Wheelchairs and strollers are both available for hire from the South Bank Visitor Information and Booking Centre. As well as standard wheelchairs, we also have a purpose-built pool wheelchair and a purpose-built beach wheelchair available. Standard wheelchair and stroller hire fees are $6.50 for a half a day (up to four hours) and $12.50 a full day (four hours and over, until 5:00pm). The pool wheelchair and beach wheelchair are free to use and can be hired for a maximum of two hours only. When hiring all wheelchairs (including the pool and beach wheelchairs) you must present photo ID and leave a $50 deposit which will be refunded when you return the wheelchair. When hiring a stroller, you must present photo ID and leave a $20 deposit which will be refunded when you return the stroller.

Bicycle racks and repair stations

South Bank’s bicycle racks are located at the Clem Jones Promenade, the Central Cafes, and Grey Street (outside the South Bank Cineplex). We also have two bicycle repair stations in the precinct which are free to use and are equipped with lots of nifty maintenance tools including screwdrivers and an air pump to help keep your bike in top shape. They are located on Little Stanley Street (near Garage Espresso), and on the Clem Jones Promenade (outside the River Lookout Cruise Terminal).

Southbank Parklands Parking

South Bank’s underground car park offers more than 800 spaces (including eight disabled bays) with stair and lift accessibility from both its north and south entrances. The car park is located at Little Stanley Street, South Bank. Entry is via Tribune or Glenelg Street and the rates are below. For traffic flow, please pay at the pay stations (located at the lifts and main stairwells) before returning to your car. If required, you can also pay via credit card at the gates upon exiting. The car park has a height restriction of 2.1m. This car park also has an online parking portal where you can book your space in advance and access online-only specials. Book here.

Public Transport

TransLink will have more information, but for general public transport information, check out the options below.

CityCat and Ferries

CityCats operate every day and stop at the South Bank River Terminal on the Clem Jones Promenade. The inner-city ferry travels between the CBD, North Quay and Kangaroo Point, stopping at South Bank Terminal 1 and 2 on the Clem Jones Promenade. There is also the free City Hopper, which visits South Bank daily.

Train

South Bank has two train stations, both conveniently located on Grey Street, South Bank. Trains run regularly from the South Bank and South Brisbane Stations. South Bank Station provides the closest access to The Parklands, Little Stanley precinct, the Goodwill Bridge and Queensland Maritime Museum. South Brisbane Station provides the closest access to South Bank’s Cultural Centre including Queensland Art Gallery, Queensland Museum and Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

Bus

South Bank is connected to Brisbane’s Busway with buses departing regularly from South Bank and Cultural Centre Stations. South Bank Busway Station provides closest access to the Parklands, Little Stanley Street, Goodwill Bridge and Queensland Maritime Museum. Cultural Centre Station provides for closest access to South Bank’s Cultural Centre including Queensland Art Gallery, Queensland Museum and Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

For more information visit visitbrisbane.com.au

Location: South Bank, Stanley St Plaza, South Brisbane QLD 4101

Queen Street Mall

Monday 19 – Saturday 24 October

All Day

The Queen Street Mall will come to life during Grand Final Week, with the City Sounds program stretching the entire week and the Mall painted in AFL colours as the excitement builds in the lead up to the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

For more information visit visitbrisbane.com.au

Location: Queen Street Mall, Queen St, Brisbane City QLD 4000

COVID Contract Tracing will be required at all Footy Festival locations.

Further information for the 2020 Footy Festival will continue to become available on this page.