Footy Festival

Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour

The Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour gives footy fans around the Sunshine State a chance to get close to the most important piece of silverware in Australian sport.

The schedule will showcase some of Queensland's best local hot-spots and footy communities, starting in Cairns and stopping in Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Toowoomba, and the Gold Coast, before being hand-delivered onto the Gabba on Saturday, October 24 for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour will commence Thursday 8 October, with the cup flying to Cairns with thanks to Virgin Australia. The cup will be escorted by Brisbane Legend, and three-time premiership player Simon Black, who is the official Premiership Cup Ambassador for 2020.

Once in Cairns, the Premiership Cup will be loaded onto a Toyota HiLux to commence its journey around the state by road.

The tour will wrap on the Gold Coast Saturday 17 October, leading into the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final week celebrations.

Tour Dates and Locations:

Cairns: Thursday 8th and Friday 9th October

Townsville: Saturday 10th, Sunday 11th, and Monday 12th October

Mackay: Tuesday 13th October

Rockhampton: Wednesday 14th October

Gladstone: Wednesday 14th October

Bundaberg: Thursday 15th October

Toowoomba: Friday 16th October

Gold Coast: Saturday 17th October

Sunshine Coast: Sunday 18th October