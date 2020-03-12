Footy Festival

Queensland Regional Events

Exciting activities will be run with COVIDSafe practices on Grand Final Day across Queensland in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and the Gold Coast.

Cairns, Cazaly's Stadium

Saturday 24 October

4pm-10pm

Bring a folding chair, picnic blanket or bean bag sit on Cazaly's Stadium and be part of history in the making!! Kids are welcome to have a kick all night in the footy zone on Cazaly's.

There will be great food and beverage on offer before the big screen is lit up with the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final for the battle of the Premiership and a stellar half time entertainment show.

Local Prelim Finals kick off at 11am, ahead of the Toyota AFL Grand Final at 6:30pm. Free Entry from 4pm!

Location: Cairns, Cazaly’s Stadium, Mulgrave Rd, Westcourt QLD 4870

Event Program

11am: Local Prelim Finals

3:30pm: Gates open – Free Entry

4pm: DJ Rocking Rick and food and bars open

4 – 5:30pm: NAB AFL Auskick on Cazaly's

5pm: Footy Giveaway & McDonalds Burger Giveaway

5:30pm: 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final pre match entertainment

6:30pm: Watch the Grand Final on two big screens with a sound system that will rock your socks off!!

Townsville, Riverway Stadium

Saturday 24 October

4pm-10pm

Enjoy your 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final in Townsville style at Riverway Stadium with AFL activities, food, beverages, music and entertainment for the whole family.

Wear your team colours and celebrate the first ever AFL Grand Final hosted in Queensland.

Additional info

Entry into the stadium will be via Gate 1 & 2 where patrons are required to check in via a QR code. Hardcopy check in’s will also be available.

Please note: Pre-registration to the event is not necessary.

Kids activities include: AusKick activities, Rockwall climbing, face painting and jumping castle

Food available on site include: Hot Chips, Coffee cart, Pizza cart and ice cream van. Onsite bar will be open with a selection of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Other activities: Market stalls

Event program

4pm: Stadium gates open

4 – 5pm: AusKick activities kick off

4pm: All other kid’s activities available

4 – 5:30pm: Pre-match entertainment on the big screen

6:30pm: Grand Final live on the big screen

9:30pm: Grand Final presentations

10pm: Event ends

Location: Townsville, Riverway Stadium, Sporting Dr, Condon QLD 4815

Mackay, Great Barrier Reef Arena (Harrup Park)

Saturday 24 October

3pm-10pm

Come out in your team colours for a great afternoon of family friendly entertainment and activities at the Great Barrier Reef Arena.

Enjoy the great food and beverage offering and free kids activities from 3pm with live entertainment kicking off at 4pm followed by the Macca’s Big Screen Giveaway and the Kick for Cash competition! The big screen will then be lit up at 5:30pm with the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final for the battle of the Premiership and a stellar half time entertainment show.

Location: Mackay, Great Barrier Reef Arena, 89 Juliet St, South Mackay QLD 4740

Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium

Saturday 24 October

4pm-10pm

In a major coup for Queensland, the Gabba will host this year’s 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final. This is the first time the decider will be played outside of Victoria!

Celebrate the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final with a Footy Festival live broadcast from the Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium on Saturday 24th October.

Gates open from 4:00pm with NAB AFL Auskick activities for the kids, plenty of food and drinks, music and pre-match entertainment, ahead of the Toyota AFL Grand Final at 6:30pm.

Bring your picnic rug, wear your team colours and revel in Queensland’s first ever AFL Grand Final with Spida Everitt broadcasting from Metricon Stadium!

Entry is free. Tickets are limited. Reserve your spot online at Ticketek

Location: Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium, Nerang Broadbeach Rd, Carrara QLD 4211

COVID Contract Tracing will be required at all Footy Festival locations.

Further information for the 2020 Footy Festival will continue to become available on this page.