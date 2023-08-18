MELBOURNE has dropped ruckman Brodie Grundy, West Coast regains first-year forward Ryan Maric and Fremantle will be without injured veteran Michael Walters.
The Demons have left Grundy and midfielder James Jordon out of the side to face Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday afternoon, preferring key defender Adam Tomlinson and young mid/forward Bailey Laurie.
Hawthorn brings in ruckman Max Ramsden and forward Ned Long, leaving out mid-season rookie Brandon Ryan.
The Eagles regain some firepower up forward for their meeting with the Western Bulldogs with Maric and speedster Jack Petruccelle after dropping Luke Foley and Xavier O'Neill. Suspended mid Greg Clark is also out of the squad.
The Dogs have recalled Anthony Scott to cover for the concussed Tom Liberatore, and they've also dropped livewire forward Arthur Jones.
And Fremantle is without veteran Walters for its twilight clash with Port Adelaide. The Dockers will debut Tom Emmett and bring back Bailey Banfield, while Josh Corbett has been omitted.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Scott
Out: T.Liberatore (concussion), A.Jones (omitted)
R22 sub: Oskar Baker
WEST COAST
In: R.Maric, J.Petruccelle
Out: L.Foley (omitted), X.O'Neill (omitted), G.Clark (suspension)
R22 sub: Greg Clark
Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: B.Laurie, A.Tomlinson
Out: B.Grundy (omitted), J.Jordon (omitted), M.Hibberd (sub)
R22 sub: Michael Hibberd
HAWTHORN
In: N.Long, M.Ramsden
Out: C.Wingard (Achilles), M.Lewis (foot), B.Macdonald (sub)
R22 sub: Bailey Macdonald
Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: B.Banfield, T.Emmett
Out: J.Corbett (omitted), M.Walters (calf), N.Erasmus (sub)
New: Tom Emmett
R22 sub: Neil Erasmus
PORT ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: F.Evans (omitted)
R22 sub: Francis Evans