The teams are in for Sunday's round 23 matches

Brodie Grundy, Ryan Maric and Michael Walters. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has dropped ruckman Brodie Grundy, West Coast regains first-year forward Ryan Maric and Fremantle will be without injured veteran Michael Walters.

The Demons have left Grundy and midfielder James Jordon out of the side to face Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday afternoon, preferring key defender Adam Tomlinson and young mid/forward Bailey Laurie.

Hawthorn brings in ruckman Max Ramsden and forward Ned Long, leaving out mid-season rookie Brandon Ryan.

The Eagles regain some firepower up forward for their meeting with the Western Bulldogs with Maric and speedster Jack Petruccelle after dropping Luke Foley and Xavier O'Neill. Suspended mid Greg Clark is also out of the squad.

The Dogs have recalled Anthony Scott to cover for the concussed Tom Liberatore, and they've also dropped livewire forward Arthur Jones.

And Fremantle is without veteran Walters for its twilight clash with Port Adelaide. The Dockers will debut Tom Emmett and bring back Bailey Banfield, while Josh Corbett has been omitted.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Scott

Out: T.Liberatore (concussion), A.Jones (omitted)

R22 sub: Oskar Baker

WEST COAST

In: R.Maric, J.Petruccelle

Out: L.Foley (omitted), X.O'Neill (omitted), G.Clark (suspension)

R22 sub: Greg Clark

Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: B.Laurie, A.Tomlinson

Out: B.Grundy (omitted), J.Jordon (omitted), M.Hibberd (sub)

R22 sub: Michael Hibberd

HAWTHORN

In: N.Long, M.Ramsden

Out: C.Wingard (Achilles), M.Lewis (foot), B.Macdonald (sub)

R22 sub: Bailey Macdonald

Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: B.Banfield, T.Emmett

Out: J.Corbett (omitted), M.Walters (calf), N.Erasmus (sub)

New: Tom Emmett

R22 sub: Neil Erasmus

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil

Out: F.Evans (omitted)

R22 sub: Francis Evans