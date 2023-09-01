The iconic trophy will begin its tour on Monday, taking in Tasmania and the ACT for the first time

The AFL Premiership cup at Marvel Stadium on March 9, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL, in conjunction with Toyota Australia, is pleased to launch the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour which will provide football fans across Australia the opportunity to rub shoulders with one of the game's most prestigious pieces of silverware.

The Tour will visit four states and territories across a 21-day journey in the lead up to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final, travelling to a host of local communities and iconic destinations in New South Wales, Victoria and, for the first time, Tasmania and Canberra.

Commencing on September 4, the Cup will begin its journey in Tasmania, visiting local football clubs, schools and destinations in Hobart, Devonport and Launceston.

The Cup will then venture across the strait to Australia's capital, Canberra, before the convoy of Toyota vehicles continue its journey to metro and regional NSW from Sydney to Wagga Wagga, Narrandera and Culcairn.

2023 AFL Premiership Cup tour graphic

Communities in regional Victoria will welcome the Cup in the final week of the Tour with stops in Swan Hill, Horsham, Stawell, Bendigo and Wyndham before returning to Melbourne on September 23 to conclude the tour ahead of 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final week.

AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it was great to have the 2023 AFL Premiership Cup hit the road and travel to new regions and fans across the country.

"The AFL is thrilled to welcome the return of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour, which will amplify this year's finals fever in towns and cities including Tasmania and Canberra for the first time," Ms Rogers said.

"More than seven million fans have attended AFL games across the country this season and we are excited that we can share one of our game's most prestigious pieces of silverware with footy mad locals in their own backyards.

"I'd like to thank our Premier Partner Toyota for their support of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour. Toyota has been supporting Australian Football for two decades and this initiative is a standup example of its commitment to extending the reach of the game beyond the ground and into the community."

Geelong players sing the song on the ground after winning the 2022 AFL Grand Final against Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo said the Premiership Cup Tour is a fantastic opportunity for footy fans across the country to experience the finals atmosphere.

"Toyota is delighted to be supporting the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour again and taking the Cup to a host of metro and regional townships as a way to thank them for their continued and invaluable contribution to the game," Naidoo said.

"Grassroots football clubs are the heartbeat of many communities in Australia and we look forward to seeing our vehicles on the road carrying the iconic Cup throughout the country."

The 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Ambassador, who will feature as part of the Cup Tour, will be revealed on Monday September 4 at the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series Launch.

Tour dates and locations: