Port Adelaide are waiting for the availability of a key defender for its qualifying final against Brisbane at the Gabba

Charlie Dixon during Port Adelaide's game against the Western Bulldogs in R5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT key forward Charlie Dixon has been ruled out of Saturday night's qualifying final against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Dixon hasn't played since the Showdown loss to Adelaide in round 20 after discovering a small crack in his foot.

The 32-year-old completed a light training session at Alberton on Monday but is set to require at least another week to fully recover.

In some good news for the veteran, Dixon has signed a one-year contract that will extend his time in South Australia into a ninth season, after the Cairns product moved from Gold Coast at the end of 2015.

Young key forward Mitch Georgiades has turned his back on interest from rival suitors and the pull of home, inking a four-year deal that will take the West Australian through to free agency in 2027.

Mitch Georgiades and Charlie Dixon celebrate for Port Adelaide against West Coast on April 03, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite losing Dixon, Port will be boosted by the return of key forward Todd Marshall for the trip to Queensland, but key defender Trent McKenzie will need to prove his fitness later in the week before being given the green light.

McKenzie missed the final three games of the home and away season after sustaining a posterior cruciate ligament injury against Geelong in round 21.

Marshall missed the win over Richmond on the final day of the home and away season to manage hip soreness, but the key forward is good to go in a timely boost given the absence of Dixon.

Veteran ruckman Scott Lycett banked a second game back at SANFL level in the Port Magpies' seven-point elimination final loss to Central District at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

The 30-year-old hasn't played at AFL level since undergoing knee surgery at the start of August to fix a lingering issue, but could be called upon against Brisbane ruckman Oscar McInerney.

Ken Hinkley has used Sam Hayes in the ruck in the final three rounds of the season after going with Dante Visentini in rounds 20 and 21.

Visentini didn't play in the SANFL on Sunday, while Brynn Teakle supported Lycett in the ruck.

Port Adelaide won three games at the Gabba in 2020 – none against Brisbane – but haven't beaten the Lions in Queensland since 2017.