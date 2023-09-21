Check out the line-ups for the preliminary finals of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Matt Owies, Jack Payne, Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has dropped four players from its starting 22 to face Brisbane in Saturday night's preliminary final, while the Lions will be without big defender Jack Payne.

Collingwood's second-year superstar Nick Daicos returns for the injured Taylor Adams, as expected, while Greater Western Sydney will take an unchanged starting line-up into Friday night's sold-out clash at the MCG.

The big news is at the Blues, who welcome back power forward Harry McKay (concussion) and Jack Martin (suspension). They have also recalled defender Jordan Boyd and brought last week's sub Ollie Hollands into the starting side.

The unlucky quartet making way are Matt Kennedy, Matt Owies and David Cuningham, as well as defender Brodie Kemp. All four have been named as emergencies, with one to play the substitute's role against the Lions.

There is no room for Jack Silvagni, who passed a fitness test ahead of the semi-final win against Melbourne but was deemed not 'ready to play' by coach Michael Voss last week.

Brisbane has resisted the temptation to bring in three-time premiership player Jack Gunston, instead recalling Darcy Gardiner to replace the injured Payne, who has been battling an ankle complaint.

Daicos comes into the side for his first game since round 21 after recovering from a hairline fracture in his knee.

Adams will miss with a hamstring injury and is no certainty to be fit for the Grand Final should the Magpies down the Giants.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: N.Daicos

Out: T.Adams (hamstring), J.Ginnivan (sub)

QF sub: Jack Ginnivan

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: X.O'Halloran (sub)

SF sub: Xavier O'Halloran

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Brisbane v Carlton at the Gabba, 5.15pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner

Out: J.Payne (ankle), J.Lyons (sub)

QF sub: Jarryd Lyons

CARLTON

In: H.McKay, J.Boyd, J.Martin

Out: B.Kemp (omitted), M.Owies (omitted), M.Kennedy (omitted), D.Cuningham (omitted)

SF sub: Ollie Hollands