Isaac Quaynor is well aware of the threat Charlie Cameron will pose in the Grand Final

Isaac Quaynor speaks to the media during the Grand Final parade on September 29, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD defender Isaac Quaynor had his ego hurt by match-ups against Charlie Cameron this season but hopes Saturday's Grand Final will provide an opportunity to right some wrongs on the biggest stage.

Cameron has kicked 10 goals across his two games against the Magpies, with Quaynor and Brayden Maynard sharing the job in round four when the Lions star booted six before Quaynor took the role on himself in round 23 and conceded four.

Quaynor conceded the Magpies didn't have an answer for Cameron this season and they would have a team approach to negating him on Saturday, backing their defensive system to get the job done.

"I think what we've done the first two times, which hasn't worked, is I've had a bit more of a direct match-up on him," Quaynor said on Friday.

"Although it hurts my ego, he's got me good a couple of times. Just making sure we play our system, I'm sure that'll work itself out.

"We play system defence so I think there'll be a few boys who will roll through and play on him at times.

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Collingwood in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"As everyone knows, he's a star of the competition so we've got to be aware of what he can bring to the table and how we can try and stop that."

There was a clear mutual respect between Quaynor and Cameron, with the Lions star believing his likely opponent had been snubbed by All-Australian selectors this season.

Quaynor, meanwhile, knew the Magpies were coming up against a star of the competition whose 56 goals this season sits behind only Joe Daniher at the Lions.

"They're one of the best forward lines in the comp, there's no doubt about it, but I think we're one of the best backlines in the comp," Quaynor said.

Isaac Quaynor handballs during Collingwood's preliminary final against Greater Western Sydney on September 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"So I think it actually works out quite well, and I think our system stacks up against anyone. We just have confidence in that and if all of us bring our strengths I think we'll be fine.

"I think the last time we played Brisbane we had a few outs. Not to make any excuses or anything, but that was the reality. We should go in really confident that we've got a really strong back seven."

Quaynor was not concerned about the forecast for warm weather on Grand Final day, with a predicted maximum of 29 degrees, and said the Magpies had put extra time into their hydration this week.

He was thrilled for close friend Jack Ginnivan, who has been elevated into the 22 after starting both finals as the substitute.

Jack Ginnivan looks on during Collingwood training at the AIA Centre on September 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"It's unreal. He's put in a power of work just to fight back for his spot. At times he lost a little bit of hope and I said, 'Just trust me, I can feel that you're just going to be able to break in'," Quaynor said.

"For him to be able to do that on Grand Final day and make the actual 22 is so cool and I know the Magpie Army will love him being out there.

"If he kicks a goal at any point in the game it will turn them absolutely bananas."