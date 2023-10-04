Tom Doedee is set to leave Adelaide in the off-season as a free agent

Tom Doedee before the round three match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, on April 01, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE restricted free agent Tom Doedee wants to land at Brisbane in the off-season.

As reported on Gettable in June, Doedee had long been linked to the Lions while Collingwood had also expressed an interest and Sydney has been in the market for a new defender.

AFL.com.au's Trade and Draft expert Cal Twomey reported on Wednesday that the Crows defender has made a decision and wants to end up at the Lions.

Adelaide’s restricted free agent Tom Doedee has decided on Brisbane as his new home. The Crows defender wants to join the Lions, having also weighed interest from Collingwood. More on @AFLcomau and @traderadio shortly. — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 4, 2023

"The interest from Brisbane has been strong and consistent throughout this year," Twomey reported on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.

"This is good business by them, I think.

"They've managed to get another player ... who doesn't have ties to Queensland. We've seen that previously with Josh Dunkley and Joe Daniher ... Lachie Neale as well. There's a trend there and the lifestyle destination of Brisbane has been a big part of their success."

Doedee is a restricted free agent, meaning the Crows have the option to match an offer for him when the Free Agency window opens on Friday.

The 26-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, meaning he won't be available for the early part of the 2024 season.

Doedee will join a Lions backline led by co-captain Harris Andrews and supported by Jack Payne, who missed the Grand Final due to injury, and Darcy Gardiner.

Learn More 10:06

Doedee is the latest free agent to nominate his club of choice, joining Ben McKay (Essendon), Todd Goldstein (Essendon) and James Jordon (Sydney).

Other free agents who are tipped to land at a new club in the off-season are St Kilda pair Jade Gresham and Dan McKenzie, Fremantle defender Joel Hamling and GWS ruckman Matt Flynn.