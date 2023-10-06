Christian Petracca has claimed his second Melbourne club champion award after a career-best season

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Melbourne's win over Brisbane in round 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRISTIAN Petracca has capped his finest individual season with a second 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy as Melbourne's club champion.

Petracca polled 602 votes finished 75 votes clear of runner-up Jack Viney, with key defender Jake Lever finishing third on 456 votes.

Angus Brayshaw (453) and Steven May (451) rounded out a closely fought top five.

Petracca, 27, won his fourth All-Australian blazer this year and polled a career-high 26 votes in the Brownlow Medal, finishing sixth behind winner Lachie Neale.

He led the League in score involvements and ranked third for total possessions. He averaged 27.8 disposals and booted 28 goals for the season.

Christian Petracca at the 2023 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

“For Christian to be awarded his second club Best and Fairest is fantastic reward for another consistent season,” Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said.

“Christian is a special player, and his commitment to improving his craft and the team is second to none. He works incredibly hard on his game, and is hyper focused on being the best player and teammate he can be.

“This season saw Christian take on a different role, which he performed at an exceptional level, and this award is fitting recognition for an outstanding year.”

Viney was a standout performer in the second half of the season in the absence of midfield regular Clayton Oliver. The vice-captain averaged 25 disposals and five clearances and polled a career-high 24 Brownlow votes to finish in seventh, just behind Petracca.

Jack Viney fends off Tom Mitchell during Melbourne's loss to Collingwood in the 2023 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

Breakout youngsters Judd McVee and Jacob van Rooyen shared the best young player award, with McVee finishing a remarkable ninth in the best and fairest count after playing every game in his first year at the top level.

2023 Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy

1. Christian Petracca – 602 votes

2. Jack Viney – 527

3. Jake Lever – 456

4. Angus Brayshaw – 453

5. Steven May – 451

6. Alex Neal-Bullen – 450

7. Kysaiah Pickett – 444

8. Max Gawn – 426

9. Judd McVee – 424

10. Trent Rivers – 416

Troy Broadbridge Memorial Trophy – Best VFL Player

Deakyn Smith

James McDonald Trophy – TRUE player

Tom Sparrow

Ian Ridley Memorial Trophy – Club Ambassador Award

Ben Brown

Harold Ball Memorial Trophy – Best Young Player

Judd McVee and Jacob van Rooyen

Ron Barassi Jnr Memorial Trophy – Leadership Award

Angus Brayshaw

Norm Smith Memorial Trophy – Coaches Award

Trent Rivers