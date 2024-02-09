Bailey Scott handballs during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne utility Bailey Scott has suffered a pre-season setback after straining his calf at training this week.

The 23-year-old didn't train at Arden Street on Friday morning after scans revealed a low-grade strain following an incident on Monday.

Scott is expected to miss next week's intraclub but could play some minutes against Collingwood in the practice match at the AIA Centre on Wednesday, February 21.

The father-son recruit has established himself as one of the Kangaroos' most reliable players across the past few seasons, playing a variety of roles including wing, half-back and half-forward.

Scott has finished third in the past two Syd Barker Medals and will be looking to bank some match practice ahead of North Melbourne's season-opener against Greater Western Sydney on March 16.

Paul Curtis sent a scare through the Kangaroos' camp when he was helped off the track in the arms of two trainers after his legs buckled beneath him.

The small forward has suffered an ankle sprain but is expected to be available to play in the intraclub.

Untried ruckman Hamish Free won't play next week after suffering a concussion at training on Friday. The 25-year-old will enter the League's 12-day concussion protocols.

No.1 ruckman Tristan Xerri was sporting a helmet during contact drills following recent facial surgery, but trained fully after the setback last month.

Tristan Xerri warms up ahead of the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Off-season signing Zac Fisher trained with the rehab group, alongside Curtis Taylor, Aidan Corr and Eddie Ford.

Fisher moved freely after suffering a hamstring strain last month and is on track to be available to face the Magpies, or St Kilda at RSEA Park on March 3.

Young gun George Wardlaw was confined to a running program at Arden Street on Friday, as the club manages his workload across the pre-season following repeated hamstring strains across the past two seasons.