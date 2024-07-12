Lions coach Chris Fagan believes commentary is too reactionary from week to week

Adam Simpson addresses the media at the announcement of his departure as West Coast coach on July 9, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has called for more balance in commentary around AFL coaches following Adam Simpson's departure from West Coast this week.

Fagan, who worked alongside Simpson at Hawthorn for four years before the latter took the Eagles job, said media and fans were too reactionary week to week.

He described the recent reporting around Simpson as "fierce", noting the impact it could have on his immediate family.

"I think what we should do more, particularly for guys like 'Simmo' who's been a two-time Grand Final coach, a premiership coach, we should celebrate his career rather than use it as an opportunity to sink the boots in a little bit more," Fagan said.

"He's done a really good job for his club and the last three years there's been a lot of challenges.

"He can walk away from West Coast fully satisfied he's done a great job and I'm sure somewhere down the track, once he rests up and recuperates, that he'll be looking to get back involved in footy and he'll make a good coach somewhere else if he gets an opportunity."

Learn More 07:58

It wasn't that long ago Fagan himself was in the spotlight, following a 2-5 start to the season for his Lions, a team he took to within a kick of a premiership last season.

He said with extra numbers reporting on the code, the scrutiny was understandable, but felt more context could be given.

"I've been in this industry for 20-odd years and when I first started I can hardly remember instances like this, now if you lose two games, the pressure's coming," Fagan said.

"As a general comment I'd like to see coaches treated better than they are.

"They're basically really good people and they do it because they love the game.

Learn More 09:24

"They have more of an interest in those players than just winning, it's about developing great people.

"I'd probably like to see it viewed a little more that way than the way it is currently, which is headline-grabbing one way or the other.

"You're either a hero or a villain it seems. Not just in the AFL, but sport in general."

Brisbane plays West Coast in Perth on Sunday, with Fagan adamant his team had to just worry about itself rather than what the Eagles might produce with Jarrad Schofield as their interim coach.