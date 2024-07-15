Darcy Jones never thought twice about wearing his helmet, but his look has become somewhat iconic since bursting onto the scene this season

Darcy Jones during the match between Richmond and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY don't sell them just yet, but Greater Western Sydney might have to start stocking the signature helmets in the shop at the Vailo Community Centre, given the seismic impact Darcy Jones has had across his first six games.

Before the West Australian started wearing the bespoke orange and charcoal Steeden helmet, Caleb Daniel and Angus Brayshaw were members of a rare brethren of modern day wearers. St Kilda great Nathan Burke and triple-premiership Lion Shaun Hart cut iconic figures in the 90s and early 2000s, but they are a dying breed.

Jones has always worn a helmet. The only difference now is it's being lauded on TV and radio by analysts, with carefully curated memes crafted in conjunction, setting social media alight.

"It is quite funny; I really didn't expect it to be that much of a thing. I've worn it my whole life and never thought anything of it. Now I'm in the AFL, it has kind of become a big thing," Jones told AFL.com.au in the rooms after the Giants' win over Richmond on Sunday.

The 20-year-old had to wait longer than first expected to secure a debut in round seven of his second season, but the early signs have shown precisely why Greater Western Sydney used a first-round pick in 2022 on the 174cm small forward.

Learn More 00:33

Growing up in Perth, Jones had never been to the MCG until last year's preliminary final against Collingwood. That was as a spectator. But on Sunday he returned for a second visit, this time with his boots.

"It was actually my second time ever being at the 'G. To be playing here was a surreal moment," Jones said.

"I'm absolutely loving it [playing in the AFL]. It is hard to explain, it is such a surreal feeling, but it is cool seeing my family and friends' reaction to me playing AFL footy. It is so exciting playing at the highest level."

Learn More 18:42

Last year was difficult to stomach. Jones moved from one coast to the other via pick No.21 and looked like an AFL player in his first pre-season, before shoulder and quad injuries curtailed his maiden summer in the Harbour City. Then disaster struck.

Jones tore his ACL in the first quarter of his first VFL game for the Giants, ending his season in April.

"It was very frustrating, but I'm grateful and glad it happened in my first year because I didn't know anything else. If it was in my second year and I'd had a taste of football in my first year, I would have been pretty pissed off to see what I'm missing out on. In my first year I wasn't too down in the dumps, I still enjoyed the year," he said.

"I think I learned some resilience. Obviously, it sucked being injured, but you learn to deal with it and you overcome these challenges, so it is all worthwhile in the end. You are grateful to be playing and training."

Darcy Jones at Giants training on March 20, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

No one turned more heads at the Giants last summer than Jones. Desperate to make up for lost time, the Swan Districts product was the standout across December, January and most of February before a second pre-season in succession was interrupted by injury. This time lingering swelling in the knee he had reconstructed, plus an untimely bout of tonsillitis, delayed his start to 2024.

"To be honest, that was more frustrating than doing the knee to be honest with you," he said. "I was loving the pre-season, loving the trial games so that really sucked starting the season off like that. I did the work and came back."

Jones is the quintessential Giants forward. Lightning quick, sublimely skilled, pressure focused, team oriented. He fits the game plan perfectly, slotting in alongside Toby Greene, Brent Daniels, Harvey Thomas and Toby Bedford when he isn't tagging. Phoenix Gothard – another first-round pick – is the next cab off the rank.

"I think that the main reason I'm in the team is my speed and pressure. I get the ball and just take off, try and create something. Then on defence, I just attack and attack, create pressure," he said.

"I've learned so much from them [Greene and Daniels]. They've been doing it for that long and playing good footy for so long, it has been good playing footy with those blokes. They are so selfless and go out of their way to make me better."

Learn More 00:37

Moving 3300km across the country solo at 18 wasn't daunting for Jones. Overcoming a knee reconstruction months later didn't crush him. Now the young gun with the signature look is lighting up iconic venues near you.