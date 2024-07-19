Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge believes the rules around tackles are more confusing than ever after this week

Tim Taranto is tackled by Toby Bedford during round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says the events of the week have left players and coaches even more unclear on what constitutes a permissible tackle, following a dramatic Thursday night at the AFL Appeal Board.

Brisbane small forward Charlie Cameron and Greater Western Sydney tagger Toby Bedford both successfully overturned three-game suspensions for dangerous tackles, after the AFL Tribunal upheld the Match Review Officer's bans on Tuesday night.

The Lions and Giants argued the Tribunal made an error of law by focusing on the rough conduct guidelines and overlooking the rules of the game, resulting in Cameron and Bedford being cleared following tackles that left West Coast co-captain Liam Duggan and Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto in concussion protocols.

"We've all become significantly paranoid and overprotective of the head. It's forced people into coaching the umpires a certain way, interpreting different situations in different ways because we're concerned that there might be some fallout," Beveridge said on Friday.

"We're in a spiral now where everyone's confused. Whether or not we just have to accept that our game carries risk, we're going to be in this constant confusion.

"I don't think anyone's any clearer. We've got to wade through the marsh, really, it's a little bit murky. We'll find our way through it together, but at the moment it's pretty grey."

Beveridge said the coaches at the Whitten Oval haven't coached their players to tackle any differently due to the confusion.

The Bulldogs have regained midfielder Adam Treloar and key forward Aaron Naughton for Saturday night's blockbuster against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

With Naughton sidelined last weekend due to concussion, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan thrived inside 50, producing one of his best performances at AFL level yet.

Beveridge said team balance in attack has been a focus this week with Naughton returning to partner Ugle-Hagan, alongside tall utility Sam Darcy and Cody Weightman, who plays tall despite standing only 179cm.

Aaron Naughton celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Sydney in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It is a good problem to have. We've been discussing some things that tied us up in knots in the past. We feel like we'll be able to coordinate and work together in our forward line," he said.

"It is always a challenge against the Cats because they defend really well, have some experience down there, they play the drop off game and get good density in their back half. Some of it will be tied to our ball use and the chances we give our forwards and the work ethic that underpins it. It is a great challenge for us.

"Striking a balance with where the numbers are is an element of coaching. It is a significant part of what we do. We will work together on that tomorrow."

The Dogs are sitting one game outside the top eight after 18 rounds and can return for the first time since round six if they upset Chris Scott's side at the Cattery.

After starting 2024 3-5, the Dogs have rallied by winning three of their past four and six of their past nine to be back in finals contention midway through winter.

"We go down the highway, we are at scratch again, we need to be inspired by some of the stuff that happened last week and what we're capable of and be challenged by what we're capable of, rather than be daunted by it," he said.

"It is a really good opportunity to take on the Cats. We are looking forward to that challenge."