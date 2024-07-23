Darragh Joyce's unlucky break leaves Brisbane desperately short of tall defenders ahead of QClash date with Suns

Darragh Joyce in action during Brisbane's win over Sydney in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S key defensive stocks are in disarray, with Darragh Joyce the latest casualty ahead of Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast at People First Stadium.

Joyce suffered a fractured jaw injury in Sunday's win over Sydney and will be unavailable to face the Suns.

The news follows confirmation co-captain Harris Andrews would also be unavailable after entering concussion protocols following an incident in the dying seconds against the Swans.

With Tom Doedee and Darcy Gardiner ruled out for the season following knee reconstructions, and Jack Payne (foot) still weeks away from a return, it leaves Brisbane with just one recognised key defender: veteran Ryan Lester.

Facing a Suns team armed with Ben King (202cm), Jed Walter (195cm) and Jack Lukosius (195cm), Chris Fagan and his coaching staff are going to have to get creative.

Ryan Lester in action during Brisbane's clash with Adelaide in round 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Pick No.51 from last year's Telstra AFL Draft, Zane Zakostelsky, is the only other tall defender on the list, and after a disrupted start to his season, appears an unlikely debutant.

Jaxon Prior has played well in the VFL and could be considered, while the Lions are considering the very real possibility of throwing Eric Hipwood into defence to cover the shortfall.

Speaking prior to Tuesday morning's training session at Springfield, young half-back Darcy Wilmot said to some extent it didn't matter who came in.

"We've got really good depth in our side," Wilmot said.

"Our backline plans don’t change, it's just the player that comes in, we trust to get their role done.

"As backs we do what we do all year and help and support as always. It'll be right."

Darcy Wilmot after Brisbane's win over Sydney in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Following seven straight wins, the Lions are sitting in third position on the AFL ladder, but a hiccup against a Suns team that has not lost at home could see them quickly slide.

"We can't be too happy with ourselves," Wilmot said.

"There's. a lot to learn and improve. We're walking on thin ice …. Anything can happen and you can't take any game for granted.

"They're not to be taken lightly at all."