Gold Coast has beaten Brisbane just seven times in their match-ups, and only once in the past 11 encounters

Noah Anderson at a QClash media opportunity at People First Stadium on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ASIDE from one blip last season, vice-captain Noah Anderson says Gold Coast's lack of success against Queensland rival Brisbane has left him frustrated and angry.

Anderson will line up for his 100th game in Saturday's QClash and admitted to a 'Little Brother, Big Brother' dynamic between the clubs since he was drafted in late 2019.

It's a dynamic he's hell-bent on changing.

The Lions have a 7-1 head-to-head advantage in games Anderson has played, with Gold Coast's lone success coming in the corresponding game at People First Stadium last year.

In largely one-sided contests, the average losing margin in the seven defeats has been 45 points and just once has Gold Coast got within five goals.

"There's a fair bit of frustration and anger that they've had the number on us over the last four or five years collectively," Anderson said on Wednesday afternoon.

Gold Coast players look dejected after the R8 match against Brisbane at the Gabba on May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I hope the rest of my career we'll start to win that back our way."

Earlier this season the Lions again towered over the Suns, winning by 34 points despite losing Brandon Starcevich in the warm-up, Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner before half-time and having to debut Logan Morris after he'd played in the VFL just hours before.

Although not keen to disclose specifics, Anderson said the Suns had learned from that match.

"Offensively they were really damaging, and our team defence was pretty poor," he said.

"Since then, we've got good numbers in that regard. Hopefully it looks like a different game on the weekend."

Anderson said Brisbane's lack of height in defence would make little difference to Gold Coast's approach, with Damien Hardwick's team intent on rectifying the connection and conversion woes that have recently dogged them.

"We haven't looked at it any differently to if they did have a couple of players back there that they're missing," he said.

"They're obviously a really good team collectively and have some really good players back there, and it's something (scoring) we haven't been doing well either recently so we're going to have to bring our best."

Co-captain Jarrod Witts completed the entire main training session on Wednesday and is a chance to return for the first time in a month after suffering fractured vertebrae against Collingwood in round 16.