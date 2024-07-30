On the eve of Scott Pendlebury's 400th game, Michael Whiting takes a look at how game No.400 went for the five members of the club

400 Club members (L-R) Dustin Fletcher, Kevin Bartlett, Shaun Burgoyne, Brent Harvey and Michael Tuck pose for a photograph at Marvel Stadium on July 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ONLY five men have ever cracked 400 games in VFL/AFL history and Scott Pendlebury will make it six when he runs out for Collingwood against Carlton on Saturday night.

For Kevin Bartlett, Michael Tuck, Dustin Fletcher, Brent Harvey and Shaun Burgoyne there's been a mix of wins and losses, big crowds and small and big contributions and some not so big on their special days.

Let's have a look how game No.400 has gone for each of the competition's elite quintet.

Kevin Bartlett

Round 19, 1983 v Collingwood at the MCG

'KB' made history against the old rival Magpies by becoming the first player to crack 400. With a mighty crowd of almost 82,000 in attendance, the battling Tigers – who would finish 10th of 12 teams that season – put up a huge fight for their club icon, but would fall 10 points short. Bartlett started strong, finishing with 16 disposals, but couldn't find a characteristic goal to celebrate. Michael Roach and Dale Weightman kicked four goals each for the Tiges, but it was a career game for the late Phil Walsh, in his one and only season for Collingwood, that stole the show with three goals from 31 touches.

Michael Tuck

Round 18, 1990 v North Melbourne at the MCG

Not only would Tuck become just the second man to reach the milestone, but it would take place during a big match in the context of Hawthorn's 1990 campaign. Up against North Melbourne in Friday night football, the Hawks would cement their spot in the top five with a nail-biting 10-point win over a Kangaroos team that was hoping to leapfrog them on the ladder. Tuck gathered 13 disposals to play his role, but it was Jason Dunstall and Dermott Brereton that stole the spotlight with four and three goals respectively. Matthew Larkin kicked a career-high five for the Roos.

Dustin Fletcher

Round nine, 2015 v Richmond at the MCG

Not many grander stages for Fletcher to play his 400th than the 'Dreamtime at the 'G' against Richmond. Running out alongside father Ken (who played 264 games for the Bombers), this would ultimately be the final game of Fletcher's career and played in front of a crowd that cracked 83,000. It wasn't the greatest night for one of the best full-backs of his generation, with a groin injury cutting Fletcher's game short and forcing coach James Hird to replace him with a sub. Led by skipper Trent Cotchin's two goals and 24 disposals, the Tigers got the four points after a strong Essendon comeback.

Brent Harvey

Round 17, 2015 v Brisbane at the Gabba

'Boomer' ensured one of the more low-key milestone games was one to remember with a superb individual performance and big team triumph. Up against a struggling Brisbane outfit in front of just over 15,000 fans on a dreary Saturday night, Harvey was instrumental in the Kangaroos' 72-point flogging of the Lions. Having recently passed his 37th birthday, the dynamic half-forward kicked two goals from his team-high 27 touches, showing all the pace that defined his career. Drew Petrie kicked four goals as the Roos made it a night to remember for their little champion.

Shaun Burgoyne

Round 16, 2021 v Port Adelaide at Docklands

In the midst of Alastair Clarkson's final season of his long coaching tenure at Hawthorn came Burgoyne's 400th. The Hawks were struggling and up against a Port Adelaide team that had designs on winning a flag and the class difference was obvious early. Port bolted to an early lead and were never really troubled in front of a tame crowd of less than 20,000 at Docklands. Ollie Wines had 43 disposals and another three votes on his way to a Brownlow Medal, with Charlie Dixon adding four goals. It was a quiet day for 'Silk', but the last of his 10 disposals gave waiting supporters a thrill, with a baulk and slight of hand that opened a passage for Changkouth Jiath to handball to Jaeger O'Meara for a goal.