St Kilda kick away in the last term to hand Richmond a 19th loss of the season

Rowan Marshall celebrates a goal for St Kilda against Richmond in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has tucked away another four points, Richmond has got through a match unscathed, and replays of this Marvel Stadium clash are unlikely to be watched.

A round-22 clash between non-finalists, one of which holding an injury list once again approaching a full team's worth, was never likely to be a blockbuster.

TIGERS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

But the Saints were clearly the superior side, proving to have far too many targets in attack and coasting away fairly easily to a 48-point win, 15.9 (99) to 7.9 (51).

There was an odd can't-look-away value to the match, with errors and missed opportunities aplenty, and it meant the potential for just five minutes of game-breaking brilliance to seal the win hovered over the game.

Learn More 04:54

The Saints defended their back half very well, pushing back hard to cover Richmond's fast breaks and controlling the aerial battle with ease.

Shai Bolton had just five disposals in the first half, but his final of the term was a goal to trim the margin to 14 points at the main break, despite St Kilda's dominance for much of the game to that point.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 05:43 Full post-match, R22: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 22’s match against Richmond

06:54 Full post-match, R22: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 22’s match against St Kilda

02:40 Marshall takes command in towering showing Rowan Marshall delivers another dominant performance with a host of strong marks to go alongside three goals

06:42 Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda The Tigers and Saints clash in round 22

00:42 Tricky Butler bends a beauty as Saints sail home Dan Butler shrugs off a tackle and conjures a delightful finish as St Kilda celebrates another major

00:47 Cheeky Tiger 'slippery as an eel' on the wing Daniel Rioli breaks multiple tackles with his mouthguard in an unorthodox position

00:30 Now you see me, Dow you don't: Saint strikes a beauty Paddy Dow finishes with a great goal after a quick step

00:39 Ralphsmith roller is a ripper Hugo Ralphsmith dribbles a wonderful goal from a tight angle

00:42 Byrnes' clever baulk opens passage for Membrey Great play between Ryan Byrnes and Tim Membrey produces an early St Kilda goal

Defensive turnovers – usually while taking the game on – were a match-killer for Richmond, with askew handballs and overly risky kicks leading to the Saints winning the footy back.

The third term was a slog, to put it mildly. Richmond would turn the ball over trying to enter 50, then St Kilda would cough up the footy through the middle. Rinse and repeat.

While the Tigers managed to claw their way to within seven points in the third term, the Saints gradually began to pull clear, proving to be cleaner in key moments, especially when they connected and got the ball into forward 50.

Learn More 06:42

They completely controlled proceedings in the final term, with the Tigers' effort and intensity dropping off with each goal that was kicked.

Rowan Marshall comfortably got the better of the ruck dual with Toby Nankervis and was his side's best, while Daniel Rioli was a class above, willing to take the game on and streaming off half-back time and time again.

Learn More 00:47

Saints talls a point of difference

Even without the injured Max King, St Kilda's talls proved to be a handful all match. They stretched the Tigers, pushing high up the field to provide marking targets. The sheer number of key targets – Tim Membrey (three goals), Cooper Sharman (two), Anthony Caminiti (one) and ruck Rowan Marshall (three) – combined well and they were all threats when the Saints' midfield managed to connect.

A win for older siblings everywhere

Thomson Dow has been on an AFL list for five years, but Sunday marked the first time the Tigers midfielder had come face to face with older brother, Paddy. The Saint came away with the chocolates both from an individual and team perspective, the pair coming face to face on a number of occasions through the midfield. Paddy even managed to baulk around Thomson to nail a goal in the second quarter, but was kind enough not to rub it in his little brother's face.

Learn More 00:30

A forward line for the future?

Jacob Bauer has spent most of this year on Richmond's injury list with a litany of issues including his hamstring, quad and ribs. But after a chunk of time in the VFL, he leapt well and kicked two goals in his first AFL game of the year. He was part of a Tiger forward line - along with Samson Ryan, Seth Campbell and Rhyan Mansell as well as the slightly more experienced Jacob Koschitzke – that could form the nucleus of next year's group.

RICHMOND 3.1 5.2 7.5 7.9 (51)

ST KILDA 4.1 7.4 11.5 15.9 (99)

GOALS

Richmond: Bauer 2, Bolton 2, Ralphsmith 2, Koschitzke

St Kilda: Marshall 3, Membrey 3, Sharman 2, Butler 2, Owens, Dow, Wilson, Caminiti, Higgins

BEST

Richmond: Rioli, Hopper, Banks, Taranto, Balta

St Kilda: Marshall, Battle, Sinclair, Steele, Membrey

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

St Kilda: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Kaleb Smith (replaced Samson Ryan at three-quarter time)

St Kilda: Jimmy Webster (replaced Angus McLennan in the third quarter)

LATE CHANGES

Richmond: Nil

St Kilda: Mattaes Phillipou (illness) replaced in selected side by Paddy Dow

Crowd: 21,375 at Marvel Stadium