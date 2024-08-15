Tune in for the latest Fantasy news with The Traders

Tristan Xerri celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COULD one of the biggest decisions facing coaches this week before the vice-captaincy call?

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $1,074,000) will be a popular vice-captaincy option against Geelong, but the in-form Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,100,000) has a great match-up against the Western Bulldogs.

So what's the line for coaches to take Marshall's score?

The Traders talk you through that, the trade priorities and answer plenty of your questions.

Plus, the latest teams, trades, captains, potential subs and more.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.