Dan Houston's departure from the Power could be linked with a pair from Greater Western Sydney

Dan Houston handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

A PAIR of Greater Western Sydney free agents could hold the key to unlocking Dan Houston's departure from Port Adelaide as decisions loom for some big-name players in this year's trade period.

Houston has a desire to return home to Victoria and has been strongly linked with a move to Melbourne, although AFL.com.au's Inside Trading reported on Wednesday that the current uncertainty at the Demons has thrown that move into question.

With other Victorian clubs now circling the All-Australian defender, there is also attention on Giants pair Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming, who have both been linked with moves to the Power.

Perryman has been offered a six-year deal to stay at the Giants amid interest from both Port and Hawthorn, while Cumming is weighing up a four-year deal to stay at GWS or move to either Adelaide or the Power.

With the Giants and Power linked to both deals, the first decision made could lead to a domino effect that would impact Houston as well.

"I get the sense Harry Perryman is leaning towards going at this stage. Whether that's to Port Adelaide or Hawthorn is another question," AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge said on Gettable this week.

Learn More 28:27

"I think if he does ultimately go, why wouldn't (GWS) up the offer for Isaac Cumming and make a stronger play for him to stay?

"Both can play at half-back and have done the job on the wing and in the midfield in the past. I don't think you can afford to lose both if you're the Giants.

"But because they're both unrestricted free agents, the Giants might have no say in it whatsoever."

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey says the Hawks have pursued Perryman "pretty aggressively" and should not be discounted in the three-way race for the 25-year-old.

Harry Perryman in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Houston is contracted until the end of 2027, meaning the Power would have to agree to a trade for him to get his wish of a move home.

Twomey says the Power would rightly demand some strong draft capital if they were to let Houston depart, but any trade would be reliant on where Perryman and Cumming end up.

And he said the Demons aren't the only Victorian club to put their hand up for the 27-year-old.

"(Houston) is such a massive player within this whole trade period discussion," Twomey said on Gettable.

Dan Houston in action during Port Adelaide's clash with Fremantle in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He wants to get back to Victoria, Port Adelaide has been aware of that and they're in to Harry Perryman and Isaac Cumming. So if they bring those two free agents in, it makes it lot easier to let him go and bring in some pretty strong draft capital for him.

"This is a guy who could be a back-to-back All-Australian, he'll be top three in the best and fairest again. He's in his absolute prime so I'd expect other clubs to jump in and see if they can get involved."