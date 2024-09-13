Kai Lohmann's early career at Brisbane was rocky but he says he wouldn't want to be anywhere else after deciding to stay put at the Lions

Kai Lohmann celebrates a goal during the elimination final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ALMOST a year ago to the day, an out-of-contract Kai Lohmann was sitting in a hospital room with a broken collarbone, not playing senior football and unsure where his future lay.

But in a twist of fate not lost on the exciting Brisbane forward, it was the injury that took him out of last year's finals series that crystalised his thoughts.

Two years into his career, the No.20 selection from the 2021 AFL Draft had played just eight senior games and was weighing up offers from clubs in his home state of Victoria.

It had been a difficult start to his AFL journey.

Three surgeries since being drafted, including groin surgery between his first and second years, had contributed to some homesickness for the energetic 21-year-old.

Kai Lohmann receives his guernsey from Leigh Matthews ahead of his debut game in Brisbane match against Collingwood at the Gabba in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

However, as he began recovering from the collarbone injury suffered while taking a high-flying mark in a VFL semi-final against Williamstown, the decision became obvious for Lohmann.

"There was a question I was asking myself the first two years, 'Do I go back closer to family and friends?'," Lohmann told AFL.com.au earlier this week.

"I had a lot of conversations with 'Fages' (Lions coach Chris Fagan), with Danny (Lions footy boss Danny Daly) and they were really helpful. They just said bide your time, which I have.

"They were so supportive. Brissie is so good with that sort of stuff.

"It was a tough decision, but there was a silver lining when I broke my collarbone, the amount of messages and support from all the staff and players was unbelievable.

"It was like 'Why would you want to leave this great place?'

"It was a hard decision, but I'm glad I stayed. It's great."

Once inking the two-year deal to remain with Brisbane until the end of 2025, Lohmann went about forcing his way into the super talented forward line that had just taken the Lions to within a goal of winning the 2023 premiership.

Getting through his first full pre-season since being drafted, 'Grug' was super impressive in the build-up to round one, improving his aerobic capacity, and more importantly for his AFL prospects, his willingness to defend.

He started the year as Brisbane's sub in the first three games – all losses – with limited playing time.

"I was always going to get my chance," Lohmann said.

"Fages wanted to get me in there, but he wanted to do it the right way.

"I'm probably the most impatient person. I want to get it done. I want to be the best.

"I was asking Fages every week 'What can I do, what can I do, what can I do?'.

"He's trying to be as honest with me as he can. He's great in that space. He just said keep working hard and you'll get your chance.

"I wouldn't want it any other way. It's more rewarding than being given games."

When the door opened for a starting 22 spot in Gather Round against North Melbourne, he was ready to charge through it.

With the Lions floundering on a 0-3 start, Lohmann's burst of exuberance was just what they needed. Two goals from 18 disposals and some of his characteristic flair and excitement was just the tonic they needed in a 70-point win.

"I was just so hungry to prove a point that I was good enough to play," he said.

"I really wanted to fit in and do well.

"I wanted to prove to Fages that I'm going to be a big part of what he's trying to build here."

Kai Lohmann during Brisbane's training session at the Gabba on September 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

When Lincoln McCarthy ruptured his ACL against Gold Coast in round eight, Lohmann's importance was suddenly multiplied.

He couldn't just be a nice addition to a high-powered forward line now, he had to play a significant role, similar to McCarthy, who did a lot of the unrewarded running and pressuring of a high half-forward.

Thirsty to improve, the boy from Ballarat looked to his teammates and coaching staff to gain knowledge about the role.

Fagan, forwards coach Murray Davis, Charlie Cameron, Jarrod Berry, Josh Dunkley and McCarthy himself all offered advice.

"Obviously I had some deficiencies in my game that I needed to work on last year," he said.

"I've always been pretty good with the offence … but it's when I don't have the ball, what am I doing?

"It took me a while to realise, but you see Charlie doing the chase down tackles and Lincoln doing all the defensive stuff, Josh Dunkley one of the best two-way midfielders in the competition, prides defence as much as he does offence.

"Even one of my favourite players growing up, Cyril Rioli, his pressure and his hunt, that's how he'd get in games."

Cam Rayner, Kai Lohmann, Dayne Zorko and Lincoln McCarthy during Brisbane's 2024 team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

And it's how Lohmann has endeared himself to teammates.

Not missing a game in 2024, he's kicked 29.25 and had some huge moments late in tight games against Melbourne and West Coast, but it's the balance to his output that has been so eye-catching.

Raw numbers alone have Lohmann in the top 30 in the competition for tackles inside forward 50 (26) and also fourth among Lions players for pressure acts.

Watch closely and you'll see him as a great link between the midfield and forwards and a player that gets to many contests.

It's a long way from where he was 12 months ago, and Lohmann hopes there's a couple more chapters left in this year yet.

"I love coming into work every day and mucking around with Cam (Rayner) and Charlie and Logan (Morris).

"I'm just so happy and grateful to be playing every week … it's a credit to all the coaching staff and players to help get me this far.

"I just love those big games and I reckon that's where my celebrations and fun come out.

"I'm so excited for this week as well and just want to play my role for the team. Hopefully we can go deep into finals and win the cup."