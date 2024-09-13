Carlton has cut five players in the first wave of list changes following a disappointing end to the year

Jack Martin after Carlton's loss to Brisbane in the 2023 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER big-money recruit Jack Martin and ex-Giant Caleb Marchbank are among five Carlton players delisted after another season hampered by significant injuries across the squad.

Half-forward David Cuningham has also been farewelled after eight seasons, while untried rookie pair Alex Mirkov and Dom Akuei won't have their contracts renewed.

Martin, 29, joined the Blues ahead of the 2020 season on a lucrative five-year deal but only managed 54 games in that time, including just three games this year.

Marchbank, the former No.6 draft pick in 2014, also struggled for fitness in his eight seasons at Carlton after crossing from the Giants. He played just 56 games in that time.

Cuningham, 27, joined the Blues with pick No.23 in the 2015 AFL Draft but only managed 58 games in nine seasons. He had a career-best year in 2023, playing 12 matches as the Blues went on a thrilling run to the preliminary final but injury struck him again this season.

Akuei, a Category B rookie and product of the Carlton Academy, and Mirkov, a mid-season rookie pick in 2021, did not make their AFL debuts in their time at Ikon Park.

Carlton list manager Nick Austin thanked all five players for their contributions to the club.

“David and Caleb have persevered through adversity throughout their extended careers at Carlton. Their resolve to continue to front up and give themselves every chance to overcome each challenge is a testament to them and will hold them in good stead with whatever the step is that they choose to take,” Austin said.

“Jack also showed a resilient mindset through his five seasons and has made some lasting friendships at the football club, while Alex and Dom brought great energy around the club over their time with us, each earning their opportunity to be part of an AFL program via unique pathways.

“We thank all five players for their commitment during their time in navy blue.”