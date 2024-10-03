Melbourne is looking to fill two vacancies on Simon Goodwin's coaching panel

Richmond assistant coach David Teague in March, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has approached former Carlton senior coach David Teague about a spot on its coaching panel for 2025.

The Demons currently have two coaching vacancies after Andrew McQualter was appointed West Coast senior coach on Monday and Greg Stafford departed the club last month.

Teague has met with the Demons in recent weeks and could join Simon Goodwin's football department ahead of the start of pre-season.

Melbourne GM of Football Alan Richardson crossed paths with Teague at Carlton and has maintained a relationship.

Teague spent the past three years as an assistant coach at Richmond, where he started under Damien Hardwick then McQualter as interim coach, before departing Punt Road at the end of Adem Yze's first season.

David Teague and Charlie Curnow, round 23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The 43-year-old moved to the Tigers after coaching Carlton 50 times across 2019, 2020 and 2021. After initially starting in a caretaker capacity when Brendon Bolton was sacked, he landed the role full-time.

The former Blues player has a long coaching history dating back to his time as a development coach at Princes Park when his playing days ended. He started as a playing coach with the Northern Bullants before coaching Carlton's then VFL affiliate to back-to-back Grand Final appearances.

Teague then worked at West Coast for three seasons as an assistant before spending time coaching the defence at St Kilda.

The late Phil Walsh brought him across to the Crows as a forwards coach in 2014, where Teague spent three seasons before moving back to Carlton.

Nathan Bassett has also been linked to a role in Melbourne’s coaching panel, where he would reunite with former Adelaide teammate Goodwin.