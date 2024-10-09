After a long history in elite-level sport Shane Lehane has filled an important gap at Sydney

Shane Lehane at Sydney training. Picture: Sydney Swans FC

SYDNEY has appointed Shane Lehane as its new head of athletic performance.

The Irishman has been promoted to replace Rob Inness, following his move to Carlton during the off-season.

Lehane joined the Swans in 2021 and has spent the past four seasons as athletic performance coach.

Before working in the AFL, Lethane spent six years as the Melbourne Rebels lead strength and conditioning coach in Super Rugby.

The 39-year-old started his professional career working with Leicester Tigers as a strength and conditioning coach.

Learn More 08:17

Sydney executive GM, football, Leon Cameron, told the Swans' website Lehane's appointment was reward for his efforts at the club.

"Since arriving at the club several years ago Shane's professionalism, work ethic and appetite for high performance has been first class," Cameron said.

"I congratulate him on his appointment and look forward to working with him in 2025 and beyond."

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2024's retirements and delistings

Sydney has been in the market for a fitness boss since the Blues made a move for Inness late in the season.

Inness was appointed to replace Andrew Russell at Princes Park.

Geelong signed Desmond O'Sullivan from the Western Bulldogs at the start of the week to replace Scott Murphy after he moved to Rugby Australia.