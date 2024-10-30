Hawthorn will wear a special commemorative logo in 2025 to celebrate its 100th anniversary in the VFL

Hawthorn players celebrate their win over the Western Bulldogs in the 2024 elimination final and (inset) the club's 2025 logo

HAWTHORN has unveiled a new commemorative logo as it prepares to mark a century since joining the VFL/AFL.

The logo will feature on the front of the club's guernsey for the 2025 season, as well as off-field apparel, as the Hawks mark 100 years of existence in the competition.

Inspired by the 1925 iteration of the logo, it will feature the HFC monogram in the middle, replicated for the 2025 version.

As reported by AFL.com.au in August, Adelaide and St Kilda are among other clubs likely to adopt fresh club logos for next year.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of a football club that has such a rich and storied history, and we cannot wait to share our 100-year celebrations with our members and fans next year," Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein said.

"This commemorative logo encompasses some notable and iconic traits from our 1925 iteration and will fittingly form part of the brown and gold fabric in 2025, observing our centenary of existence in the VFL/AFL.

"We hope the Hawks faithful are as excited as we are for what's in store next season. This will be a historic and momentous occasion as we wind back the clock and pay homage to the many people who have made Hawthorn the family club it is today."

Since entering the Victorian Football League in 1925, Hawthorn has won 13 VFL/AFL premierships.

