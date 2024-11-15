The Suns have unveiled a new logo and guernsey design ahead of the 2025 season

Noah Anderson is pictured in the new Gold Coast guernsey. Picture: Kurt Thomson

GOLD Coast has a new logo and guernsey design, unveiled on Friday morning as part of a total club rebrand it's dubbed "fearless".

The Suns will wear a new-look red-on-red home jumper and blue-on-gold away guernsey.

The logo, a big 'S' in the shape of a Sherrin, is designed to illustrate a heat haze over the horizon coupled with the waves of the ocean.

It is the first time since Gold Coast has changed its brand since its 2011 inception in the AFL.

CEO Mark Evans said the club was unapologetic in its desire to be different.

"People are entitled to their views, but we want people to notice us and notice there's going to be something different in our approach," he said.

Touk Miller is pictured in the new Gold Coast guernsey. Picture: Kurt Thomson

"Some people will love it, and some people will hate it. Players would probably run out in a hessian sack if they had to to try and win.

"I think it makes a really strong statement, almost like a Liverpool version of a guernsey."

The official launch took place at Burleigh Heads, with around 1000 people on hand, mingling with players and staff.

Evans said the concept had been worked on for almost a year, with the club doubling down on its public desire to play finals and win premierships.

Daniel Rioli poses for a photo during Gold Coast guernsey design launch on November 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think it's making sure our logo and our identity matches what we were saying last year, the appointment of Damien Hardwick and the attitude we have of being here to win premierships," he said.

"We won't always achieve it, but people should know we're fighting hard for that.

"They are just words, and actions are by far the more important thing."