Former North Melbourne midfielder remains ineligible to play football at any level after police drop harassment charge

Tarryn Thomas in action during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

FORMER North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas has avoided a criminal conviction after police dropped a charge of using a telecommunications service to harass a woman.

But he remains ineligible to play football at any level, as the AFL reiterated its stance that he would not even be considered for re-registration until he showed a sustained change in behaviour.

The 24-year-old ex-Kangaroo, who was sacked in February over repeated conduct breaches, faced Broadmeadows Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Thomas, who also uses the surname Trindall, pleaded guilty to breaching a court order involving repeated calls to a victim in April, the court was told. But police withdrew the harassment charge.

An AFL spokesperson said on Thursday that the court's decision did not change the League's position on Thomas' eligibility to play football.

"As per the AFL statement in August, Thomas was required to undertake a comprehensive education and behavioural change program and then over time consistently demonstrate a change of behaviour for any application on his behalf to even be considered, regardless of the court outcome," the spokesperson said.

Police seized Thomas' phone in May after a search at his Ormond address, which revealed it to be the phone used in the alleged calls.

Magistrate James Henderson handed Thomas a 12-month good behaviour bond on the condition he continued therapy with both a psychologist and psychiatrist.

Thomas' guilty plea and his work to rehabilitate himself through therapy and connecting with culture were taken into account in the decision.

The court was told Thomas' father, who was abusive and had substance misuse issues, had prevented a 10 or 11-year-old Thomas from seeing his mother for years after the parents split.

Thomas was sacked after being suspended for 18 games by the AFL, which confirmed in May he could not play or train at any level of the game without the League's approval.