St Kilda has turned its attention to Ireland to pick up a Category B rookie

Eamonn Armstrong playing for Meath. Picture: Hogan Stand Meath/Facebook

ST KILDA has added to its big draft haul, with Irishman Eamonn Armstrong committing as a Category B rookie.

Armstrong, 18, will join the Saints in 2025 as they look to Ireland to bolster a draft hand that saw them take six picks this week in the Telstra AFL Draft.

Meath's Armstrong has impressed as a young player in the Irish Gaelic competition and was an important contributor to his team's success this season at that level. He has also been an impressive athlete, having represented Ireland at underage soccer as well.

The 191cm prospect is renowned for his speed and endurance mix and is considered the best under-21 Gaelic player in Ireland.

St Kilda signed Gaelic star Liam O'Connell last year, having previously had Irishman Darragh Joyce, now at Brisbane, on its list.

The Saints were one of the big players at this week's national draft, taking in six new faces, including gun pair Tobie Travaglia and Alix Tauru with first-round selections.

On Thursday night they brought in hard defender James Barrat, tall midfielder Hugh Boxshall, ruckman Alex Dodson and small forward Patrick Said.