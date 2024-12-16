Barry Carp has been elected as Collingwood's 15th president

New Collingwood president Barry Carp. Picture: Collingwood Football Club

BARRY Carp has been elected Collingwood president, replacing Jeff Browne.

Browne announced in October he would be stepping down at year's end, citing a desire to focus on his health.

The Pies' annual general meeting (AGM) was held on Monday and Carp was unanimously appointed.

Paul Licuria and Jodie Sizer were elected as vice-presidents.

"It is a true honour to become the 15th president of the Collingwood Football Club," Carp said.

"I want to pay tribute to Jeff Browne for his strong leadership over the past three years and to each president who has served before him. Our club is in a very strong position, and we have set the foundation for sustained success.

Collingwood president Jeff Browne speaks to reporters about allegations of racism on July 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"The priority for me as president and for our board is to continue to build on the foundations we have set.

"I thank all the candidates who contested the election hoping to make a contribution to Collingwood at board level.

"I congratulate the successful candidates, Dan Rosen and Gaye Morris, and on behalf of the returning directors I look forward to working with them in 2025.

"I also want to acknowledge retiring member Christine Holgate for her incredible contribution as a long-term director at Collingwood.

"To our incredible members, I look forward to connecting and listening to you all to ensure we continue to offer the best member experience in 2025 and beyond."

The Magpies appointed Sydney executive Charlie Gardiner as their new head of football last week amid a busy off-season.