Follow it LIVE: Fremantle v Indigenous All Stars from 4.30pm AWST

FOR the first time in almost a decade, the Indigenous All Stars are back, taking on Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

It's a star-studded All Stars side with a forward line featuring the likes of Kysaiah Pickett, Shai Bolton, Charlie Cameron and Izak Rankine.

Jason Horne-Francis and Tim Kelly will lead the midfield, with Michael Walters named captain.

Walters and fellow Docker Bolton take on their current team, while Alex Pearce was also due to be alongside them before he was ruled out due to injury.

The Dockers will be without the likes of Nat Fyfe (knee), Hayden Young (hamstring) and ruckman Sean Darcy (ankle).

The Indigenous All Stars last played in 2015, when they suffered a narrow loss to West Coast.

North Melbourne assistant coach and proud Larrakia and Amrreamo/Marritjavin man Xavier Clarke will coach the All Stars.

The player adjudged best on ground will be presented the Polly Farmer Medal.

Squads

INDIGENOUS ALL STARS

1. Steven May (Larrakia), 3. Bobby Hill (Whadjuk, Ballardong, Noongar), 4. Jarman Impey (Yorta Yorta), 5. Shai Bolton (Minang and Wilman), 6. Jade Gresham (Yorta Yorta), 7. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (Kokatha, Narangga), 8. Brad Hill (Wilmen, Noongar), 9. Jason Horne-Francis (Wardaman), 10. Michael Walters (Whadjuk, Wilmen and Ngarrindjeri), 11. Tim Kelly (Noongar, Wongi, Yamatji), 12. Jy Simpkin (Yorta Yorta), 13. Callum Ah Chee (Noongar, Palyku and Nyikina, Yawuru), 14. Jesse Motlop (Larrakia), 15. Karl Amon (Noonuccal), 16. Jeremy Finlayson (Yorta Yorta), 17. Lawson Humphries (Nyul Nyul, Oomiday, Worrora), 18. Tyson Stengle (Wirangu), 20. Zac Williams (Wiradjuri), 21. Ben Long (Anmatjerre), 22. Izak Rankine (Kokatha and Ngarrindjeri), 23. Charlie Cameron (Waanyi and Lardil), 24. Willie Rioli (Tiwi), 25. Joel Hamling (Yorta Yorta), 26. Coen Livingstone (Balardong, Noongar), 27. Ash Johnson (Jaru, Kija), 28. Jase Burgoyne (Kokatha, Larrakia, Warai), 31. Liam Ryan (Yamatji), 32. Maurice Rioli (Tiwi), 33. Kysaiah Pickett (Yamatji, Noongar), 34. Joel Jeffrey (Kukatj, Wulwulam)

FREMANTLE

1. Sam Sturt, 2. Jaeger O'Meara, 3. Caleb Serong, 5. Heath Chapman, 6. Jordan Clark, 8. Andrew Brayshaw, 9. Luke Jackson, 11. James Aish, 12. Hugh Davies, 13. Luke Ryan, 14. Jeremy Sharp, 16. Murphy Reid, 17. Will Brodie, 18. Liam Reidy, 20. Patrick Voss, 23. Karl Worner, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 29. Cooper Simpson, 30. Nathan O'Driscoll, 31. Brandon Walker, 32. Michael Frederick, 34. Corey Wagner, 35. Josh Treacy, 36. Brennan Cox, 37. Joshua Draper, 39. Sam Switkowski, 41. Bailey Banfield, 42. Aiden Riddle, 44. Matthew Johnson

Notable absentees: Sean Darcy, Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters*, Shai Bolton*, Quinton Narkle, Oscar McDonald, Alex Pearce, Hayden Young, Jaren Carr

*playing in Indigenous All Stars side