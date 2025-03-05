Star says age is no barrier for Collingwood or himself as he aims to play to 40

Jack Crisp during the round 10 match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG, May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD enters the 2025 season on Sunday with the oldest list this century, but the Magpies are confident they can defy father time, just like Geelong did in 2022.

The Magpies have the oldest (26.3 years old) and most experienced (102.1 games) list this year, a full year on average older and 16.2 games more experienced than reigning premier Brisbane, who are ranked No. 2 in both categories.

Since Champion Data started recording average ages in 1999, no club has entered a season this old, although the average age (24.51) across the AFL has also never been higher.

Craig McRae's side will start the new campaign with 10 players above the age of 30 – Scott Pendlebury (37), Jeremy Howe (34), Steele Sidebottom (34), Mason Cox (34), Jamie Elliott (32), Brody Mihocek (32), Tom Mitchell (31), Jack Crisp (31) and Tim Membrey (31) – two off the total Geelong had in 2022 and 2023.

Eight of the ten are expected to face Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round – Mitchell (foot) and Cox (finger) are sidelined – while Dan McStay and Darcy Cameron will celebrate their 30th birthdays in June and July respectively.

Darcy Cameron and Scott Pendlebury during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park, March 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Magpies have prioritised the trade period and free agency since McRae started at the club, signing Mitchell, McStay, Bobby Hill and Billy Frampton at the end of 2022, before adding Lachie Schultz in 2023 and then Dan Houston, Harry Perryman and Membrey last October.

Speaking ahead of his 250th game at Engie Stadium on Sunday, Crisp believes Collingwood's experience will prove to be a weapon the longer this season progresses, rather than a weakness when the whips are cracking.

"I don't think it [age profile] will be (an issue). Players can play on for a lot longer these days," Crisp said at the AIA Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Most players aged 30+ Season Club Players 2023 Geelong 12 2022 Geelong 12 2024 Geelong 11 2025 Collingwood 10 2015 Geelong 9 2000 Melbourne 9 2019 Hawthorn 9 2021 Geelong 9 2025 Geelong 9 2024 Collingwood 9

"We have those conversations with the club. We've got such an experienced list that we can navigate through different parts of the game and manage different moments."

After a flawless summer on the track, Crisp enters his 14th season in the AFL having played a remarkable 237 consecutive games, putting him within striking distance of the late great Jim Stynes' record streak of 244, which ended in 1998.

The two-time Copeland Trophy winner feels like he has plenty left in the tank, joking he might have another decade in him. At this rate, even if he doesn't reach 40, the Myrtleford product looks set for more milestones beyond this Sunday.

"I've been saying the last couple of years, I could probably play for 10 years," Crisp said. "But now I'm 31, turning 32 this year. I'd like to say 10 more years, but maybe eight. Get to 40, that'd be great. I know I feel good in my body, and I'll give myself the best chance to do that."

Pendlebury proved in 2024 that he can still perform at a high level consistently – he finished sixth in the best and fairest in the season he surpassed 400 games – setting the example inside the club since the moment he walked in the door at the end of 2005.

"I've definitely taken a leaf out of his book, seeing what he did when I first got to the club," Crisp said.

"He used to live in Port Melbourne and he was coming in here to do ice baths in the middle of the night. I definitely wasn't doing that, but all the recovery and diet stuff to make sure your body is right for each week and each training session."

Crisp is asked about the secret behind his durability every time he steps in front of cameras or microphones. And while there is an element of luck, the former Lion has always dotted his i's and crossed his t's.

Jack Crisp after the round 20 match between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG, July 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"You pick up little things along the way," Crisp said. "Definitely in the last few years I've put more work into my body outside the club. Lots of massage, Pilates, cryotherapy, ice baths, always trying different things to recover. Lots of rest, lots of sleep."

Last year Collingwood became just the fifth team this century to miss the eight the year after winning the premiership, 12 months after Geelong suffered the same hangover.

But after a September free of football resulted in a longer off-season and a more extensive pre-season than recent years, Crisp believes the Magpies are poised to bounce back in 2025.

"A lot of us can see the difference compared to last year," he said. "More time together to practice on field to build chemistry and to focus on the different areas that we want to. It's given us a bit of confidence.

"We felt really connected against the 'Tiges'. I think being able to spend at least two and a half months together has been really beneficial for us, and we will start to see the results from this weekend."

Chris Scott's side was 28 years 173 days in 2022. Collingwood could break that record in September if they go all the way in 2025.