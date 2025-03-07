Try out the new Draft platform and prepare for your upcoming Fantasy Draft

Rowan Marshall and Max Gawn compete in the ruck during the R11 match between St Kilda and Melbourne at the MCG on May 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BEST day on the Fantasy calendar is Draft Day. You can make it better by successfully drafting an epic team.

Now it gets easier!

Preparing for Draft Day has been about setting pre-draft lists, scouring over The Traders' Draft Kit, highlighting players who present value later in draft based on average draft position (ADP) and their preview average.

We can now practice drafts with the new Mock Draft Hub as part of the rebuilt AFL Fantasy Draft platform.

On the website – available on desktop and mobile – coaches can navigate to the Mock Draft Hub and click 'Create Mock Draft'.

Complete the Mock Draft Details to mirror your league setup. Set the number of coaches in League Size, choose your pick time to reflect your draft (or change it to either speed things up or add some time so you can analyse the situation), select the Draft Turn Type (Linear, Snake and 3rd Round Reversal) and your line-up featuring how many defenders, midfielders, rucks, forwards and interchange players plus our new flex position.

Before you start, you can tap setting in the top right of the page to Edit Draft Order. This is handy to practice from the position you'll be drafting from. You can also randomise the order.

You can set a pre-draft list before the draft.

From the overview page, click on 'Go to Draft Board' to open up the all-new Draft Board.

To commence drafting, tap the 'Start' button at the top of the screen. Full functionality exists – complete with sound effects – as you draft against the computer. Each team will select a team based on ADP. The CPU will select from a group of players around that ADP as it builds out a realistic squad for each team.

Data is being pulled from the thousands of drafts completed and will be regularly updated.

The colour-coded Draft Board allows you to see what is happening in real time. The CPU picks will happen quickly with selections made within a couple of seconds.

Pick your players from the player pool. There are a range of filters to help make your selections including a simple tap of a position, sorting by a range of statistics and a search function. You can add players to your queue for seamless drafting.

Check out your team as it stands in the team tab. You can also click through each of the CPU teams.

The settings cog allows you to edit Draft Board settings such as disabling sound effects and draft pick time. When you click the cog you also have the ability to pause the draft.

All mock drafts will be saved and accessed via the Mock Draft Hub. If you want to try again, there is a 'duplicate' button you can press to quickly get started with another draft.

If you wish to delete a mock draft, go into the draft, tap settings and 'Delete League'.

Preparing for your Fantasy Draft has gone to another level with the introduction of the Mock Draft Hub. Play through it a few times and highlight some of the picks you could take on Draft Day that could slip down the order.

