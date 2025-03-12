Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

James Worpel, Xavier O'Halloran, Sam Draper. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement.

FREE AGENCY BANDINGS

CLUBS are waiting on the AFL to release its free agency bandings, with as few as eight restricted free agents expected.

AFL.com.au's free agents list from last month showed there were still more than 100 free agents remaining in the competition, with the League in coming weeks to release its official free agency list for 2025.

In that it will separate restricted and unrestricted bandings, with restricted free agents either eight- or nine-year players entering free agency for the first time and who sit in the top 25 per cent of their club's earners.

They are set to be Carlton's Tom De Koning, North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke, West Coast's Oscar Allen, Essendon's Sam Draper and Western Bulldogs' Ed Richards.

Port Adelaide's Kane Farrell and Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich are also expected to qualify as restricted free agents, while Hawthorn's James Worpel as well is expected to be restricted.

Being a restricted free agent means if the player chooses to explore a free agency move, his club can match the rival bid and force a trade.

Any players outside the top 25 per cent of earners or who have served 10 years or more at their current club will be eligible as unrestricted free agents, which is what Dogs captain Marcus Bontempelli will be. Players previously delisted or those who have previously moved clubs as free agents fall into the same unrestricted bracket.

AFL.com.au's Gettable revealed on Wednesday that De Koning was seriously considering the St Kilda offer as he weighs his future, but that Davies-Uniacke is expected to stay at North. – Callum Twomey

Tom De Koning poses for a photo ahead of the 2025 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

GIANTS MAKE BID FOR WANTED MID

GREATER Western Sydney has opened talks on a new deal for midfielder Xavier O'Halloran, after his trade bid to get to the Western Bulldogs while under contract last year fell through.

O'Halloran had been offered a four-year deal to move to the Dogs last October, but the Giants held him to his contract and have now begun discussions to extend his agreement at the club beyond 2025.

The Giants have tabled the option of a one-year extension for O'Halloran, which would take him through to free agency in 2026, though could have to provide longer-term solution to secure his signature given the extent of the Dogs' recent offer.

O'Halloran impressed in the club's Opening Round victory over Collingwood last Sunday, moving forward in the absence of Jesse Hogan, Jake Stringer and Jake Riccardi and finishing with two goals.

Xavier O'Halloran celebrates a goal during the Opening Round match between GWS and Collingwood at Engie Stadium on March 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The talks to extend O'Halloran come following a string of re-signings at the Giants, which are likely to continue in the coming weeks with midfielder Toby Bedford close to securing a new deal.

Bedford signed a three-year contract when he joined from Melbourne in 2022, but is set to lock in a new deal worth up to four more seasons having established himself as a senior regular under coach Adam Kingsley.

Gun young midfielder Finn Callaghan turned down significant rival interest to sign a four-year deal taking him through to free agency in 2029, while defender Connor Idun was signed to a massive six-year extension through to 2032 across the summer. – Riley Beveridge

LIONS LOOK TO LOCK IN FLAG DUO



BRISBANE premiership forward Logan Morris will look to back up his amazing first year at AFL level at the start of this season before getting to his contract decision.

The Lions have had ongoing contract discussions on an extension for Morris, who is coming into the second year of his standard two-year deal to start his career. The third year of his career will also be capped under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement rules on the third season for young players.

Morris played 19 games and kicked 24 goals in his debut season last year, which was capped with two goals in the Grand Final win over Sydney.

Learn More 00:43

The Lions have also started talks on an extension for fellow forward Callum Ah Chee, who enjoyed a career-best season last year and was a Grand Final hero with four goals.

The former Gold Coast player is coming into his sixth season with the Lions and is out of contract, with a new multi-year deal expected.

He booted 27 goals from 26 games last year as Brisbane triumphed to claim its first flag since 2003. – Callum Twomey

PORT SCOUT IN DOGS' SIGHTS

PORT Adelaide's Michael Regan has emerged as a frontrunner for the Western Bulldogs' list strategy role.

The Dogs have changed their list and recruiting department in the off-season, with list boss Sam Power being appointed football manager at the club. Power will retain control of contracts and some list management duties in the position.

The Bulldogs were set to elevate Dom Milesi to the new position, which takes in being recruiting manager as well as list management, before Milesi quit the Dogs to take on a new position outside of the AFL industry.

Regan, who has been at Port Adelaide for more than a decade, was in the running for West Coast's list boss role last year and is an analytic specialist, having come from a data background.

He has been in Port's recruiting and list team working under list boss Jason Cripps and recruiting manager Geoff Parker.

Regan is among a handful of candidates the Bulldogs have interviewed as they get close to making an appointment on the eve of the under-18 season beginning. – Callum Twomey

CROWS MAKE RUCKMAN OFFER

ADELAIDE has tabled a two-year contract extension to Reilly O'Brien on the eve of the 2025 season.

The Crows have been in the market for a long-term replacement for the Victorian in recent years, but are working to keep O'Brien at West Lakes beyond October.

The 29-year-old signed a four-year deal at the start of 2021, months after winning his first Malcolm Blight Medal. Since then, O'Brien has played 84 of 90 games to cement himself as one of the most consistent ruckmen in the AFL.

Last year, O'Brien was ranked No.1 for hitouts (42.8 per game), hitouts to advantage (12.2) and hitout win percentage (50.6%), despite being dropped to the SANFL for a fortnight in June.

Reilly O'Brien and Sam Draper compete during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide has been trying to lure Essendon free agent Sam Draper back to South Australia, but there is growing confidence at the Bombers that the 26-year-old will re-sign. They also made a play for Ned Moyle in 2024, before the Victorian re-signed with Gold Coast.

The Crows added delisted Swan Lachlan McAndrew late in the pre-season supplemental selection period after Kieran Strachan was placed on the inactive list last month due to a foot injury, but don't have other readymade options.

O'Brien hasn't agreed to terms on a new deal just yet and the offer could be extended to three years for the ultra-professional ruckman, who has attracted interest from Geelong in the past and proven to be an important player during Matthew Nicks' time in charge. – Josh Gabelich

CATS SET TO SECURE NEALE DEAL

GEELONG is close to locking away a key part of its forward line, with Shannon Neale on the cusp of inking a three-year extension.

The deal, which will take Neale through until 2028, will ensure the 203cm marking target's future at GMHBA Stadium until he hits free agency.

It follows a strong 2024 campaign for Neale, who kicked 23 goals from 15 games and established himself as an important member of the Cats' attack in the absence of injured veteran Tom Hawkins.

Shannon Neale celebrates a goal for Geelong against Essendon in the 2025 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Neale kept his place in the Geelong forward line even when Hawkins returned around finals time, having kicked goals in 15 consecutive matches while deputising as a second ruck option as well.

A deal for the West Australian will precede an important year on the contract front at Geelong, with the club also hoping to secure deals for fellow young guns Sam De Koning, Ollie Henry and Ollie Dempsey among others, with Toby Conway on the verge of a new two-year deal.

But as revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this year, last year's Rising Star winner Dempsey is already in talks with Cats officials on a new contract extension. – Riley Beveridge

HAWK'S TALKS OPEN



HAWTHORN has opened talks on an extension for Massimo D'Ambrosio, whose first year as a Hawk saw him become one of the competition's most damaging wingers.

Contract offers have been traded between the Hawks and D'Ambrosio's management as the former Bomber comes into his second season with the club and the Hawks look to lock him down for multiple years beyond 2025.

The 2022 mid-season draft pick played all 24 games for Hawthorn in his first season, averaging 21 disposals and finishing in the top 10 of the club's best and fairest.

Massimo D'Ambrosio celebrates a goal during round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

As Hawthorn's ascent into premiership contention continues, D'Ambrosio's status as one of the game's leading wingers will grow, having departed Essendon after 16 games across two seasons.

The 21-year-old had 19 disposals and four rebound-50s in the Hawks' win over Sydney last week in Opening Round. – Callum Twomey

MID-SEASON DRAFT CHANGE

THE AFL could have to deploy a match ratio ladder for its mid-season draft order after Essendon and Gold Coast's postponed Opening Round game.

Over the past four years, the mid-season rookie draft has been held after round 11 and before clubs start the mid-year bye weeks. This was to ensure that the draft order, which is determined in reverse ladder order, came after all the clubs were on the same number of games played.

But that parity will not be the case this season due to the Brisbane-Geelong and Gold Coast-Essendon matches being postponed last week due to Cyclone Alfred in Queensland.

While the Lions and Cats will get back their game in round three, before the mid-season draft, the Suns and Bombers have been scheduled for a second game in round 24.

It means the clubs will have played one fewer game than every other club at the time of the mid-season draft, meaning the AFL will have to find a solution for the order, which could see a matches played ratio being added. Currently neither the Bombers or Suns have open positions for the mid-season draft but long-term injuries or retirements will open vacancies.

Last year there were 19 players selected at the mid-season intake, including last week's Opening Round debutant Tom Hanily at Sydney. – Callum Twomey

ANOTHER FATHER-SON ON BLUES' RADAR

CARLTON's run of father-sons looks set to continue with the emergence of Harry Dean as a talent in this year's pool.

Dean, the son of Carlton's dual premiership player Peter, impressed recruiters in Sunday's Murray Bushrangers practice match against the Bendigo Pioneers.

The 194cm tall defender showed his athleticism and power while also displaying his competitive defensive attributes. It come after his 2024 season was interrupted by a broken arm.

Harry Dean (L) during the yo-yo test at the Coates League Boys Testing Day at Bundha Sports Centre on March 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton has had Dean in for its father-son program as he looks to emulate his dad joining the Blues, with Peter playing 248 games for the club, including its 1987 and 1995 flag triumphs.

Harry is set to continue the Blues' run of father-sons, with Carlton also having access to Next Generation Academy product Jack Ison this year.

In the same game on Sunday, 2026 draftee Cody Walker was dominant for the Pioneers to also show his ability as a future Blue. The son of ex-Blue Andrew Walker is every bit a No.1 pick contender for next year and is tied to the Blues, although Richmond also has access to him through its NGA zone.

Carlton currently has Lucas and Ben Camporeale and Jack Silvagni on its list as father-sons, with Lucas set to make his AFL debut on Thursday against Richmond. – Callum Twomey

DOCKERS' EARLY CONTRACT PRIORITY

FREMANTLE will look to progress contract talks with important winger Jeremy Sharp after the opening month of the season after locking away its core of star players on long-term deals.

The Dockers have completed a successful off-season of re-signings, securing co-vice-captain Andrew Brayshaw (2031) and star midfielder Hayden Young (2033) on long-term extensions while adding dual premiership Tiger Shai Bolton (2029) on a four-year deal.

Sharp, who established himself as a key member of the Dockers' team last season with 23 games on the wing, is the club's next priority after initial talks with the 23-year-old's management.

Learn More 00:29

The ex-Gold Coast winger has an opportunity to further cement his importance through the opening rounds before talks progress, with his current two-year deal expiring at the end of 2025.

Sharp was a bargain acquisition for the Dockers at the end of 2023, returning to Perth during the Supplemental Selection Period after being delisted by the Suns. He filled the valued wing role vacated by Liam Henry and previously Blake Acres, who requested trades at the end of 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The 187cm midfielder's importance at Fremantle is amplified by his ability to carry a high running load and allow the Dockers to play an extra midfielder who can rotate inside the contest on the other wing. He has also developed a knack for kicking long goals as well as pushing back hard in defence and impacting aerial contests.

As well as Young, Brayshaw and Bolton, the Dockers have Jye Amiss, Luke Jackson, Josh Treacy, Sean Darcy and Brennan Cox contracted to at least the end of 2029. – Nathan Schmook