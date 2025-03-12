The race for the Blues ruck is heating up and he's got at least two lucrative offers in front of him, Cal Twomey tells Gettable in its return for 2025

Tom De Koning during the round 17 match between Greater Western Sydney and Carlton at Engie Stadium, July 06, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM DE Koning must choose between staying at Carlton on a lucrative seven-year deal, or pocketing millions more at St Kilda, says AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

As De Koning enters his final year of his contract, the Blues have tabled a massive deal for their ruck in the hopes they can convince him to stay, as first reported by Twomey in February.

As De Koning enters his final year of his contract, the Blues have tabled a massive deal for their ruck in the hopes they can convince him to stay, as first reported by Twomey in February.

"The offer from the Blues is huge," Twomey said on Gettable.

"Seven years at a million a season. The deal, my understanding, is worth around $7.5 million across its entirety."

Carlton's offer comes off the back of significant interest from rival clubs including from St Kilda, which has offered enormous contracts to North Melbourne’s Luke Davies-Uniacke and Giants' Finn Callaghan – the latter of which has since signed on with GWS.

"The St Kilda offer is much more than [Carlton’s]. Millions more over that same, seven-year term," Twomey said.

"He's seriously considering the Saints’ offer and weighing it up."

It’s not the first time the Carlton star’s contract has been in the headlines, nor the first time the Saints have shown interest in recruiting him. De Koning took his time coming to a decision on his future back in 2023, eventually signing with the Blues for a further two years to take him up to free agency at the end of 2025.

"St Kilda, Sydney and Geelong were among the teams that were interested in him in 2023. The Saints [are] clearly going to be the standout option for him this year," Beveridge said.

"I think it's a question of cash or culture, isn't it? I spoke to Michael Voss in pre-season, Blues coach, and he said they're backing in their culture as their ability to keep Tom De Koning.

"They don't have the cash to be able to match the bids that St Kilda’s going to be able to offer him."

Tom De Koning poses for a photo ahead of the 2025 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Twomey also questioned whether Carlton could offer much more, as the Blues increasingly continue to sign on their star players.

"If he stays at Carlton, it's a bursting cap, isn't it?" Twomey said.

"Because basically you've got six million-dollar players in the group… (Patrick) Cripps, (Charlie) Curnow, (Harry) McKay, (Sam) Walsh, (Jacob) Weitering, (and) De Koning potentially.

"[De Koning] wants to stay in an ideal world, but he's clearly thinking very, very hard about the St Kilda offer and what a life changer it would be for him.

"This is much more live than many people think."

