Fancy yourself as footy's sprint king or queen? Now you can put your speed to the test at Gather Round, with $30,000 up for grabs

Community football players take part in the heats of the 2016 Grand Final sprint in Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SEARCH for Australia’s fastest community footballer begins, as the AFL invites community football players from across the country to compete in the inaugural Gather Round Sprint.

Competitors will race in the 70-metre sprint at the newly redeveloped Barossa Park Live Site, across from the main oval in Lyndoch, for a share in a total prize pool of over $30,000.

The Fastest Male and Female Open winners will receive $5000 each and an additional $5000 for their registered footy club, while all underage category winners will take home $1000 each and an additional $1000 for their club.

The under-age finals will be run at half-time of the North Melbourne v Gold Coast game on Saturday, April 12 while the open-age finals will take place at the main break of the Richmond v Fremantle clash the following day.

Registrations are free and open now until 5pm on Monday, April 7. There are limited spots available, and runners from all states and territories across Australia are welcome to enter.

>> REGISTER FOR THE 2025 GATHER ROUND SPRINT HERE

A maximum of two representatives per category from each community football club can compete. All entrants must also have been registered to an affiliated community football club in the 2024 season to qualify (excludes AFL and AFLW listed players).

“This is an exciting opportunity for male and female community footballers to join in the carnival atmosphere at the new Barossa Park during Gather Round,” Matt Duldig, SANFL Executive General Manager of Football said.

Facilitated by the South Australian Athletic League (SAAL), the Gather Round Sprint will join a host of events at the site, including a live DJ, food vendors, AFL Play interactive footy zone and an opportunity to watch the Barossa AFL Gather Round match live on the big screen.

To register for the Gather Round Sprint and find out more about the Barossa Park Live Site, visit https://southaustralia.com/whats-on/afl-gather-round.

GATHER ROUND SPRINT PROGRAM

10am-12pm, Saturday April 12, 2025

Heats for the Under 14, Under 16 & Under 18 Male and Female Sprints

Finals run at half-time of North Melbourne v Gold Coast game

10am-12pm, Sunday April 13, 2025