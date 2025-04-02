Simon Goodwin is expecting to see a huge response from the Demons

Simon Goodwin during Melbourne's game against North Melbourne in R2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COACH Simon Goodwin has warned of ongoing player demotions and spoken of a "strong" team review as Melbourne tries to jump-start its misfiring season.

After a tumultuous off-season and much talk of regeneration, the Demons are in a 0-3 hole.

They were competitive against Greater Western Sydney, but were smacked by North Melbourne and Gold Coast. Melbourne now faces Geelong at GMHBA Stadium – one of the game's toughest away assignments.

The Friday night spotlight and such a formidable test loom as a crossroads moment for Goodwin and his players.

As much as Melbourne has suffered some dreadful losses in Geelong – including one that cost coach Dean Bailey his job in 2011 – its last win there four years ago was a watershed moment on the way to winning the premiership that season.

Asked about the below-par form of Bayley Fritsch, Goodwin said the forward was among several senior players who had to lift.

In the same breath, the Demons coach said a VFL spell awaited players who do not rally.

"He didn't take his opportunities and dropped a few marks he should have taken. There were some steps forward on the weekend," Goodwin said of Fritsch.

"As a collective, we have too many guys who aren't quite in the form that they need to be and Bayley certainly puts his hand up to be one of those.

"We have put some guys back to the VFL in recent times, like Daniel Turner and Harvey Langford, to get in some really strong form – with some success.

Bayley Fritsch takes a mark during Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"We might have to do that with a few others in time."

Goodwin added no punches had been pulled in their review of a poor performance on the weekend against the Suns.

"It was a strong review, it needed to be. Clearly we're not playing to the standards or expectations that we believe we're capable of," he said.

"We're looking forward to the challenge of playing down in Geelong against a really strong footy club and getting to work."

Kozzy Pickett will return from suspension and Caleb Windsor will also be back, but Jake Lever remains in doubt as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Xavier Lindsay has pulled up well from his knee injury suffered against Gold Coast, with Goodwin expecting him to be out for one or two weeks.

Goodwin was asked if some selfishness had crept into Melbourne's game as it went down to the Suns.

"As I said, we had a pretty strong review in terms of what we expect from each other," he said.

Max Gawn and Simon Goodwin ahead of Melbourne's clash with Carlton in the 2023 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

"A big part of that is coming back to really valuing the things we know we do within our game, but within our team.

"This week can't come around quick enough. We get to show people the response we're looking for and that's a big part of the week."

Goodwin added they remain committed to evolving how they play, saying there are "teething problems".

"We're not going to go back into old ways," he said.

"Any time you make change, it takes time."

He also backed their under-fire midfield, saying it is a proud group that will respond.

Meanwhile, Goodwin is pleased that defender Joel Smith wants to attempt an AFL comeback once his four-year doping ban ends.

Smith has spoken this week about the toll of his ban and wants to try a comeback, but he will be in his 30s.

"Clearly it wouldn't be here, but at 31 you still have some footy ahead of you," Goodwin said.