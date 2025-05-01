Liam Ryan celebrates a goal during West Coast's clash against Brisbane in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast forward Liam Ryan is open to leaving the Eagles and rival clubs are aware, AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey has revealed.

Ryan signed a contract extension at the start of 2024 to take him through to the end of 2026, but Twomey says his value may be enough for the Eagles to seriously consider letting him go.

"Premiership forward, Liam Ryan, is gettable this year," Twomey said on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable.

"Rival clubs are aware that Ryan is open to looking at a change of club this season, with one year left remaining on his deal at the Eagles.

"As [West Coast's] rebuild continues, is he a player with draft capital that the Eagles can afford to let go?"

West Coast has had a disappointing start to the year, heading into round eight still winless at the bottom of the ladder.

As outlined on Gettable earlier this month, Twomey says the Eagles need to begin attacking the upcoming drafts if they want to fast-track their rebuild.

With no definitive word yet on the movements of star Harley Reid or skipper Oscar Allen, Twomey says Ryan may offer an alternative opportunity for the Eagles to trade a player for picks.

"At 28 (years old), he is a player who would also bring in decent draft capital, a thing [needed] for the Eagles, if they were open to doing it this season," Twomey said.

Despite some injury-hit seasons, the 2020 All-Australian has found a return to form in 2025, upping his value before a potential trade.

Twomey says given the forward's talent, Ryan's movements are a definite watch for this year's Trade Period.

"We know his quality [and] we know his quality in a really good team too," Twomey said.

"After a couple of injury-hit seasons, he's played most games this year. He kicked three last week against the Hawks.

"He's flirted with [a move] in the past, other clubs have flirted with interest in him in the past as well … I think there's a smaller market of clubs that he'd be open to going to and clubs that would be the right fit for him.

"Keep an eye on this story throughout the next couple of months."