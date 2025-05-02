Dayne Zorko was unstoppable on his way to winning the Marcus Ashcroft Medal in both games between Brisbane and Gold Coast last season

Dayne Zorko poses with the Marcus Ashcroft medal after the round 20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER being torched twice by Dayne Zorko last season, Gold Coast is still weighing up how much attention to give the Brisbane veteran ahead of Sunday night's QClash, says coach Damien Hardwick.

Zorko won the Marcus Ashcroft Medal for best afield in both matches between the teams in 2024, cutting the Suns up from the defensive half in the 34 and 28-point victories.

Ahead of the most eagerly anticipated contest between the clubs in history, Hardwick said there was a lot to consider when it came to slowing down Zorko.

"We've always got plans, we've just got to make sure we execute them," he said on Friday morning.

"We've got some plans in place for him, but then there's Lachie Neale, there's (Josh) Dunkley, there's a lot of players that have incredible talent.

"We can't get caught up too much in what they do, but we've certainly got some things in place that if they do get out of hand, this is what it looks like, but we've also got to concentrate on our game."

In the corresponding match at the Gabba last year, Zorko had 40 disposals, including 36 kicks, 16 marks and eight score involvements, running free from attention.

When the teams met in round 20 at People First Stadium, it was more of the same, with the two-time All-Australian gathering 32 disposals, 12 marks and nine score involvements.

Hardwick said there was one major statistic that would dictate his level of attention.

"The great thing about Dayne, and (Darcy) Wilmot's the same … is they have massive score involvements," he said.

"That's what you look at, not just the kicks, marks, handballs. It's what's done with those disposals that really counts."

Nick Holman or Will Graham loom as options to run with Zorko if he gets rolling, while the Suns will hope to make Brisbane's former captain work defensively with their multitude of dangerous smaller players.

Hardwick expects both teams to "show emotion" in the contest without stepping over the line.

With three wins from four matches on the road so far in 2025, the triple premiership coach said this was the ultimate test.

Noah Anderson fights for the ball with Logan Morris and Hugh McCluggage during the R8 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"You get the privilege to represent the Gold Coast Suns in a hostile environment that is baying for your blood," he said.

"The understanding and growth in that space has been pretty big for us.

"There's not many more hostile environments than the Gabbatoir when they're up and going.

"We're looking forward to it."