James Jordon is forging a formidable career as a tagger at the Swans, the club he followed as a child

James Jordon during the round eight match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, May 04, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HIS RENOWNED work ethic has turned him into Sydney’s shutdown king, the man they call the 'padlock', and James Jordon openly admits that trait has been critical in getting him to the major milestone of his 100th game this week.

After 65 matches with Melbourne, including the 2021 premiership, Jordon has proved the shrewdest of acquisitions since being traded to the team he and his family grew up supporting.

So much so, he has featured in every game since becoming a Swan at the start of 2024, and rarely had his colours lowered despite being handed the toughest of tagging assignments nearly every week.

Considering all that, the switch to Sydney has looked from the outside like an easy move for Jordon amid a fluid season and a half that has seen him play in a Grand Final and claim countless top-line scalps as the Swans’ chief tagger.

But as he reflects on his milestone after being taken by the Dees with pick 33 in the 2018 draft, he recalled the work that has gone into making it all happen.

"Quite a lot. I didn't think I was going to get drafted until I was about 18," Jordon said on Tuesday.

James Jordon at Melbourne training on November 28, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

"I had to work hard and fight for my opportunity and fight for my spot in the team, and I feel like I've come here and taken those opportunities with both hands.

"I'll always be forever grateful to Melbourne for giving me the opportunity and drafting an 18-year-old from country Victoria and then fast forward a few years to the Swans for giving the opportunity to come here and I haven't looked back since."

Standing out at Sydney amid a bevy of midfield stars isn’t easy to do, but that's not really in Jordon's make-up nor is it part of his role in the team.

The appreciation for what he does from fans and teammates is undeniable, and that's all that really matters for a player who has developed into one of the standout lockdown men in the AFL.

That came to the fore yet again on the weekend with another outstanding run-with role on Lachie Whitfield that is becoming a feature of the Sydney Derby.

Lachie Whitfield is challenged by James Jordon during the round 15 match between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at ENGIE Stadium, June 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants dasher was kept to under 30 touches for just the third time this season, while Jordon was able to impact the other way with two critical goals in the Swans' win.

"We've had some good battles over the last 18 months. I think I've played on him every time," Jordon said.

"I felt like over the last 18 months I've developed that defensive role, but something I've been working on is going the other way, I'm trying to have that impact offensively.

"'Coxy' (coach Dean Cox) usually comes to me during the week (with his tagging assignment for the round), and 'Horse' (former coach John Longmire) did last year.

"I'm a pretty competitive person and I enjoy playing on the best player most weeks. It's a great challenge for me and making me better as a footballer as well," Jordon said.

This week's task in his 100th game may be trying to quell Essendon captain and five-time club champion Zac Merrett as the Swans aim to build on their season reviving win over the Giants.

"We had a good battle last year, I think we played them down at Marvel. He's a quality player and a player in form at the moment.

"If that comes, I'll embrace it," Jordon said.

The 14-point win for a fifth straight triumph in the derby has altered the outlook for Sydney enormously in 2025, with the likes of Errol Gulden, Tom Papley and captain Callum Mills still to return from injury.

With a string of winnable games on paper before their round 15 bye, there is every chance the Swans could be viewed as a premiership contender once more by the middle part of the season.

However, Jordon is adamant belief inside the club has never wavered.

"We never had a doubt that we can go all the way again. We were challenged last week by Coxy about our contest and letting teams back in. We knew the Giants were always going to come on the weekend, when they kicked two or three, we were able to stem that momentum. We trained that during the week and that set us up.

"I feel like the weekend was a good boost that we can string a few wins together."

Part of Sydney's blueprint in toppling GWS came from a string of defined roles that went beyond Jordon’s task in cooling Whitfield’' influence.

Aaron Francis and Joel Hamling joined him in the forward line and they were clearly set on an unsociable roughing up of Sam Taylor and Jack Buckley at every opportunity.

"They were great. They've played a lot of footy in attack and defence. We had specific roles on the weekend, we wanted to be fierce in the contest. I felt like he (Hamling on Buckley) did his role really well and went a long way to us winning the game."

In line with his understated approach, there isn't much fanfare planned for Jordon's milestone-game celebrations on Saturday beyond the normal gathering of family and close friends.

But that doesn't mean the enormity of the achievement will be lost on him.

"Mum keeps me pretty level and she always reminds me how good of an opportunity I've got. Growing up as Swans supporters we love this club and I'm excited to see how far we can go," he said.