Ahead of his 100th AFL game, Tom Green tells AFL.com.au how he is pushing to help the Giants land their first premiership

TOM GREEN has never been one to take a backward step. Certainly not on the field as one of the game's supreme midfielders, and not often off it.

He's been open in the past about his desire to be the best midfielder in the game, an achievement he's not exactly a mile away from. He's labelled himself the best player in his draft class and is open about his desire to be the next Greater Western Sydney captain.

And he's been happy to speak out against the odd AFL controversy as well.

None of that is anything to be critical of, not even close. It should be admired as long as it's not offensive to anyone, which it's not.

But as he reaches the magical 100-game milestone in the AFL this week away to Geelong – where the Giants have won their past four games – the 24-year-old midfield beast is a little bit more circumspect when those subjects were broached with him.

He does admit in an open chat with AFL.com.au that maybe Australia isn't quite ready for that brash American style sporting personality just yet.

And as such, when asked about how he would rate his own flourishing career as he reaches that mark – which this season sees him sit on top of the disposals and second on contested possessions per game stats ahead of round nine – the answer was all about the team and less about Tom.

"A lot of trying and not much succeeding yet, I think there's a lot of that might be a bit too simplistic. But, you know, we're striving to win a premiership," he told AFL.com.au.

"I'm part of a club that's a very new one and trying to win their first premiership. And so far, there's been a lot of trying and yes, we've come close on a few occasions, but we haven't quite got there yet.

"That might be diminishing a little bit of the story on being a Giants Academy product. I do feel really Giants through and through and if you could have told me when I was 16 that you'll play 100 AFL games, I would have said, 'That's incredible, I'm super stoked.' Now that I'm here and you've been close to that flag, you get a little taste of it and you go, 'No, I really want that, I need that.' That's what motivates me every single day."

Maybe he's just picking his moments, but it was clear Green preferred to steer clear of any comments that focused on himself, even when so much of this weekend at the Giants will be deservedly all about him.

The desire to speak more openly in that area in the past comes from a passion and appreciation of American sport and its culture, but he believes it's a balancing act as Australia takes its time to catch up in that space.

"I think you're 100 per cent right about the cultural difference between Australia and the USA. Maybe Australia's going more that way, but I don't think that we're there yet. And maybe it never will be because the reality is we are different cultures. And, to be honest, I like Australian culture a lot as well. People do get knocked back sometimes for making calls like that," he said.

"I think there's a lot of people who idolise the American sports, but it's hard to say if we'll ever be fully the same. And maybe that's a good thing that we won't be. Maybe we provide our own little taste, our own little spin off, and it's what makes us Australian, and that's good.

"But you do only ever hear the people who have a contrary opinion. Maybe in 10, 15, 20 years, it looks really different, and there'll be a new set of norms whichever way that goes."

Breaking the mould off the field is something the Giants are accustomed to, though.

Their social media team is notorious for pushing the boundaries and Green is at the coalface of that as part of the club's podcast 'The Green Room'.

There are times though when they may take it too far and their banner in Sunday's derby that took aim at Sydney's recent Grand Final record is a case in point.

Especially when it's followed up with defeat on the field.

"I think it is treading a fine line but I think one thing that people really appreciate is when sportspeople have their unique personality. And I think as a club, you have to have a personality as well," Green said.

"And so, it's about how you tread that line without being disrespectful, and overstepping the mark. I don't ever see the banners until I'm walking out and I did think on the weekend, 'Here we go again.'

"It's a balance that maybe you're not always going to get right, but if you can put your hand up and say, 'Yeah, maybe we got it wrong here' and have a laugh at yourself, which we do, I think that's probably, at the end of the day, the most important thing."

On the field right now, the most important thing is correcting the Giant's form slump that has seen them lose three games in a row with the prospect of a fourth away to Geelong.

The midfield injuries are viewed as a major reason for that. Without Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio, Brent Daniels and Toby Bedford, the Giants' engine room is decimated.

There is a view – and it certainly looked that way in the Sydney Derby – that there's a big gap between Green, Finn Callaghan and the rest.

"I think that's probably being a bit unfair to some of the guys. I thought Toby McMullin, who is really young in his career, I thought what he did on the weekend was really important.

"Same with Xavier O'Halloran who has been thrown around in a lot of different positions throughout his AFL career so far and then on short notice he gets thrown onball because Toby goes down and I thought he had some great moments in there too."

The Giants will have to compensate for their myriad of midfield absences to cause a fifth straight GMHBA Stadium upset in Green's milestone game.

But while the outside noise may be that of panic about the Giants' premiership chances if defeat ensues again, there is still a sense of calm at GWS about where they'll be when the end of season whips are cracking.

And it's a sentiment that Green shares.

"I don't know if it's panic stations if we don't do it this weekend, but we're in a similar position we have been in the last few years. We're going down to a hostile environment against a great team," he said.

"The last couple of years, we've had to go down there (Geelong) at pivotal moments of the season and win big games, and we have.

"Maybe it's been at times when we've needed wins. Is it the shape of the ground? I'm not too sure. It does provide a really unique set of circumstances, and it is a tough place to win any game.

"I think you look at, our Opening Round win against Collingwood, that was fantastic, and some of the wins that we had since then, we're in a really good position. The last few weeks, we just haven't been able to get it to click."

And if the Giants do create another memory to savour at the Cattery, those who matter most to Green – far beyond any individual or team accolade in football – will be right there with him.

"My family are my absolute rock. My support network that I'm so lucky to have, and you wouldn't be able to be in this position, without them. I'm really appreciative to them, and I'm hoping that a lot of them will be able to get down there because it's also a reflection on their support of me that I've been able to get to 100 games," he said.