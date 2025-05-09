L-R: Dan Houston, Zak Butters, Darcy Fort. Pictures: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide's aim to have Zak Butters sign the most lucrative deal in AFL history is the latest example of the 'stars and soldiers' list management strategy that has followed a worldwide trend.

AFL.com.au revealed this week the Power had made their superstar midfielder a set of offers to remain at the club past 2026 when he comes out of contract, including a two-year extension through to the end of 2028 and a further six years through to the end of 2034 which he can opt in on at any time.

Across the entirety of the deal, it would be footy's richest ever contract. That comes as clubs are spending more and more on their best players – just this year Chad Warner has inked a $1.35 million deal for the Swans over two seasons, Luke Davies-Uniacke locked in a $9 million deal to sign with the Kangaroos for seven seasons, and Tom De Koning has been offered $1.1 million a season to stay at Carlton and $1.7 a year million to join St Kilda.

Put simply, this is part of a trend as clubs look to use the 'stars and soldiers' list strategy where the stars – big names, gamebreakers and critically important positions – earn higher amounts but also higher proportions of the salary cap to the soldiers – task-oriented role players.

This is happening across world sport and has made its way to the AFL. In the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is paid $45 million annually and he spearheads the roster around him as they look to capitalise on the 'Mahomes moment' to continually contend for championships with Mahomes in his prime.

Miami Heat changed basketball with the megastar model in the early 2010s when they had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh as the 'Big Three', with franchises chasing their own similar mix since.

Learn More 27:24

Where AFL teams used to be judged by their bottom six, it is now their big six which separates the challengers from the rest. Largely, the difference between clubs' depth players is marginal now in an even competition.

The explosion of footy's million-dollar players is testament to that. Last season 25 players were paid more than $1 million and 12 were above $1.2 million. In 2022, there were only 12 players hitting the million-dollar mark.

But while that group of top earners has doubled in the two years, the average player wage has gone from $406,105 in 2022 to $459,173 last year. It is a rise but not commensurate with the jump in the price paid to keep – or obtain – the game's very best. Where the stars are earning more, the soldiers have stayed in a similar pay band.

It is a point player agents have been raising for some time but one that is becoming more real. Salary caps have risen nearly 10 per cent this year under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement but clubs are largely looking to use the money to retain their very best players or tempt rival stars.

Collingwood has one of the best paid players in the game in Nick Daicos (and he's still probably worth more) but is following the model after attracting Dan Houston and Harry Perryman last year on deals worth a combined $1.8 million a season. Tim Membrey was added as a soldier at bargain rate.

Brisbane's ascent to the premiership was built on strong draft foundations and brilliant rival signings like Joe Daniher, Lachie Neale and Charlie Cameron who chewed up a good portion of the Brisbane cap. They are going again this year with interest in West Coast free agent Oscar Allen. But the likes of Noah Answerth, Ryan Lester, Darcy Fort and Conor McKenna were on budget deals as part of their flag team.

Charlie Cameron and Lachie Neale after the R3 match between Brisbane and Geelong at the Gabba on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's triple-flag run had Dustin Martin, Jack Riewoldt, Trent Cotchin and Alex Rance as its stars and soldiers Kane Lambert, Nathan Broad and Jason Castagna knew their jobs. Lambert even redefined the hard-working half-forward role. That the Tigers could afford the best free agent on the market – Gold Coast captain Tom Lynch – midway through their dynasty showed they were deploying an early 'stars and soldiers' strategy.

The stars and soldiers model comes about through cap pressures and clubs needing to choose high impact over balance. Pro scouts back themselves to replace depth players with low-cost options. Avoiding long-term rebuilds and having rolling flag windows is also part of the strategy that is sustained by having stars and complementing them with handy and cheap additions. Add to that is the overall club picture, where star power cuts through – big names push clubs' brands, sponsors, membership and merchandise sales.

Learn More 23:53

Clubs are building around their small group of untouchables – in the case of Port it's Butters, Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis – and seeing lower tiers as dispensable and depth players replaceable. They don't want to have bit-part players eating up cap space. Often, the gap between a mid-tier player and an early draftee is viewed as minimal, but the draftees are on cap friendly money, as are delisted free agents and Category B rookies. Sharp list bosses will also be able to find low-cost filler players from rivals.

The same can be said for how some teams are approaching the draft. Melbourne has used four top-15 picks over the past two years by trading up the board and packaging later selections. Aside from that it has used one national draft choice – a No.68 pick on a 24-year-old back-up ruckman (surely the ultimate soldier job description).

As clubs lean into the premiership pyramid – the guns at the top and the broader base of younger, inexperienced or limited-but-disciplined players below – offers of the like put to Butters, by his own club and chasers, will be seen far more often.