Follow all the action from Saturday's round 10 games

Reilly O'Brien and Mason Cox compete in the ruck during the match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the MCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD and Kuwarna meet in a blockbuster at the MCG to begin a huge Saturday.

The Magpies (7-2) and Crows (6-3) are chasing top-four spots this season after impressive starts to 2025.

MAGPIES v CROWS Follow it LIVE

Pat Lipinski will start as Collingwood's sub, while Sam Berry is Kuwarna's sub.

These clubs have played out classics in recent seasons, although Collingwood has won the past nine clashes between the sides.

Of the past six meetings, five have been decided by five points or less.

The Pies get some big names back in the side with the return of Scott Pendlebury, Brayden Maynard and Brody Mihocek after being rested from last week's trip to Fremantle.

However, there are also a couple of unwanted outs, with Darcy Moore and Lachie Schultz sidelined by injury, while Oleg Markov has been omitted.

The Crows are unchanged from their thrilling Showdown win.

Learn More 02:49

Collingwood v Kuwarna at the MCG, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Pat Lipinski

Kuwarna: Sam Berry

In another important clash, Yartapuulti hosts Geelong on Saturday.

The Power are 4-5 after back-to-back losses, having fallen to the Crows in the Showdown last week.

POWER v CATS Follow it LIVE

The Cats have slipped back to 5-4 after two losses in their past three games, beaten narrowly by Greater Western Sydney last week.

Yartapuulti has been bolstered by Willie Rioli's return and have also brought in Logan Evans, with Kane Farrell ruled out by a knee injury and Jed McEntee omitted.

Geelong has made two changes from the side that lost to GWS last round, getting Jack Henry back from a hamstring injury and Lawson Humphries coming out of concussion protocols. Ted Clohesy and Jhye Clark are the unfortunate Cats to make way.

Learn More 02:17

That was a much-needed win for the Giants, who host Walyalup at Engie Stadium on Saturday.

The victory lifted GWS to a 5-4 record as it ended a three-game losing streak.

GIANTS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

The Dockers were unable to relieve the pressure, losing to Collingwood at Optus Stadium to slip back to 4-5.

They have now lost three of their past four games and desperately need to get back to winning ways.

Small forward Darcy Jones and Toby Bedford both return from one-week injury layoffs, taking the places of the injured Jake Stringer and omitted youngster Josaia Delana.

Walyalup will need to look for form without number one ruck Sean Darcy, sidelined yet again with a knee injury. Forward Bailey Banfield comes in, clearly not as a like-for-like, leaving Luke Jackson to shoulder the ruckwork.

Learn More 02:20

The Western Bulldogs return from Darwin to host Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Despite a bunch of early-season injuries, the Dogs have performed well to sit at 5-4 after losing to Gold Coast at TIO Stadium

BULLDOGS v BOMBERS Follow it LIVE

The Bombers are also dealing with injuries but upset Sydney last time out to improve to 5-3.

The Bulldogs have made two changes, bringing in veteran Taylor Duryea and small forward Arthur Jones, with Harvey Gallagher and Caleb Poulter making way.

Essendon has made just the one change after the heartbreaking knee injury to Lewis Hayes in his debut last round. The Bombers have a strong replacement at hand though, with Jayden Laverde returning.