The Match Review findings from Friday night's game between Sydney and Carlton are in

Joel Amartey reacts during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY forward Joel Amartey has been offered a three-match ban for his bump on Carlton's Jordan Boyd, while Justin McInerney has also been suspended.

Amartey collected Blues substitute Boyd with late and high bump with less than two minutes remaining in the Swans' 16-point win, leaving the defender concussed.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, resulting in the three-match suspension.

Amartey was playing in his first game since round five after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, McInerney was hit with a one-game ban for his bump on Carlton defender Jack Silvagni in the second term.

Silvagni did not suffer a concussion, but was later substituted out at half-time with groin soreness.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

McInerney has already served a three-match ban for a high bump earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Joel Hamling was fined for striking Silvagni.